Disturbance and Car Wreck Snarl Castle Heights and Venice Boulevard Traffic Friday Night

Photo: Dolores Quintana

Police Detain a Belligerent Man Blocking Traffic; Overturned Car on Venice Boulevard

On Friday night, December 6, at around 6:45 p.m., a man was distressed and in his car on the 3300 block of Oakhurst Avenue in Castle Heights. He was parked in the middle of the street on the south side of the street and refused to move, blocking access to Harlow Avenue. 

LAPD officers were dispatched to move the car from the street to restore access to the street. A police spokesperson said that the call originated from firefighters requesting backup, they had a patient who was belligerent with them and they requested assistance from the LAPD. 

Officers responded, took him into custody, and he was transported to a hospital for evaluation. Residents of the apartments on the street gathered because some were unable to leave their parking garage or gain access to it from the street. 

video credit: The Citizen app

The same night there was a report of a car wreck around 6:50 p.m. on the 9000 block of Venice Boulevard, right beside The Actor’s Gang Theatre. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to this traffic collision, and while it looked serious – the car was flipped upside down, there were no severe injuries. A collision report was taken, but there was no crime report taken according to an LAPD spokesperson.

