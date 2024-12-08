Where to Meet Santa on the Westside This Holiday Season

From Malls To Diving Adventures, Explore the Top Spots
Who wants to meet Santa? For parents, it’s one of the most important questions every December. Luckily, there are several options for parents on the Westside. There’s even a Santa who dives.
Here’s a handy list of some of the most interesting and popular places to meet the jolliest man during the holiday season.
- Baldwin Hills Crenshaw through December 24
- Beverly Center – December 17-24
- Brentwood Country Mart – December 15
- Diving Santa at the Aquarium of the Pacific – On weekends through December 18
- The Grove – through December 24
- Holiday Family Faire at Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum, Topanga – December 14
- Ovation Hollywood – Thursday – Sunday, through December 24
- Westfield Century City – through December 24
- Westfield Culver City – through December 24
Don’t forget to check the dates, see if you need reservations, the costs involved, and what each event offers through the link.