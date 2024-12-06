December 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the Pacific coastline, riders will get fun map installations showing exactly what they’re looking at.

Imagine sitting at the very top of the Pacific Wheel with the city and the coast stretched out below you. As you gaze at the sights you wonder, “What is that island over there? Where is the Hollywood sign? What is that amazing building?”

Pacific Park has created a fun way to answer these questions. As part of a new creative project, the Park has installed specially illustrated, artist-designed maps around the insiderim of each of the Pacific Wheel’s gondolas. Now, allguests can get ride-enhancing information on what they’re looking at once they’re at the top of the Ferris wheel.

Of course, these are not just any old maps. To create something unique and reflect Los Angeles’ colorful creativity, Pacific Park collaborated with Chepe Daniel Báez, a renowned graphic artist based in Mexico City. Daniel Báez gorgeous illustrative ‘maps’ show all the landmarks and points of interest surrounding Pacific Park, including Point Dune, Malibu, Getty Museum, the Hollywood sign, the original Muscle Beach, the Pacific Coast Highway, and of course the Santa Monica Pier.

Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing & Business Development at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, said his team was thrilled with the collaboration. “Daniel Báez’s award-winning graphic design expertise made him the ideal choice for this unique gondola mapping project. Now, when guests ride the Pacific Wheel Ferris wheel, they’ll not only enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the stunning landscape but also have reference points to some of Los Angeles’ most iconic and popular landmarks.”

The Pacific Park team came up with the idea for the gondola maps in 2018, but it wasn’t until 2023 that the project was put into action. Then, the process for completing the project was meticulous. Daniel Báezmade multiple drafts of the drawings and visited Pacific Park several times. Each time, the design team would print out the drafts, ride the Pacific Wheel, and discuss changes that could be made to enhance guests’ experience. Once the images were completed, large-format print specialists Verve Printing transferred them to durable ‘wraps’ and installed them inside the rim of the gondolas.

Daniel Báezsays he wanted to make the images as accurate as possible, but still with a good amount of abstraction. “There are so many historic things you can see from the Pacific Wheel, and the idea was to make them really stand out sovisitorscan play a little game trying to locate them all.”

The artist spent several months in LA during the Pacific Park project, staying with part of his mother’s family. He says his favorite part of the trip was exploring Santa Monica and all the landmarks he needed to represent. “I had a ton of fun drawing a part of the city that I love walking through and exploring, always withperfect weather.” Recognized as a Latin American Young Talent by the Latin American Design Festival in Lima, Peru, Daniel Báezalso loved being able to leave his footprint in such a historic part of California. “Getting toride the Ferris wheel while honing every iteration was the coolest way to have meetings,” he adds.

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is open daily and features12 thrilling rides, including the West Coaster and the world’s first solar-powered Ferris wheel. Visit pacpark.com for more details.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook
News

Angel City Chorale Brings Holiday Magic to UCLA’s Royce Hall with “Bling on the Holidays”

December 6, 2024

Read more
December 6, 2024

Celebrate the Season With Joyful Music, Sing-Alongs, and Festive Surprises The Angel City Chorale is inviting Los Angeles residents to...
News

Safely Dispose of Hazardous Waste and E-Waste in Culver City on Dec. 7

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Free Drive-Through Event Will Ease Getting Rid of Troublesome Items  Culver City residents can safely dispose of household hazardous waste...

Photo: Briarcliff Entertainment
Entertainment, Film, News

Werewolves: Steven C. Miller’s Thrilling New Film in Theatres December 6

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Watch Interviews with Star Frank Grillo and Director Steven C. Miller   What if a supermoon could unleash humanity’s darkest instincts?...

Photo Credit: LA Animal Services
News

Audit Launched Into LA Animal Services Amid Rising Euthanasia Rates and Shelter Concerns

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Controller Kenneth Mejia Seeks To Assess Care, Adoption Efforts, Funding Challenges Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced a performance...

Photo: Google Earth
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant New York Bagel Co. Announces Last Day of Service

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Dr. Dave, One of Their Most Devoted Customers, Speaks of the Community’s Loss Patra Cichowski, co-owner and wife of Ted...
News, Video

(Video) Safely Home Again Finds Care For Those Returning From Hospitals or Rehabilitation

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

Go To SafelyHomeAgain.com For More Information Go To https://t.co/rOkPzU4q2h For More Information pic.twitter.com/7Dd31h6xTm — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) December 5, 2024

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Chef Caroline Schiff Brings Exclusive Playful Pop-Up to Santa Monica

December 5, 2024

Read more
December 5, 2024

James Beard Finalist Offers a Preview of Her Upcoming Diner Concept Chef and James Beard finalist Caroline Schiff is bringing...

Photo: Facebook
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Indulge in a Delectable Chocolate and Coffee Pairing at Cardinale du Vin on Dec. 7

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Experience Expertly Crafted Chocolates From Jcoco Paired With Coffee Cardinale du Vin, the beautiful café and wine bar in Pico-Robertson,...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate the Holidays in Style at Regent Santa Monica Beach At Chef Michael Mina’s Orla

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Enjoy Brunch With Santa and a Mediterranean-inspired Christmas Dinner at Orla Celebrate the 2024 holiday season at the Regent Santa...

Photo: CDPH
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Raw Farm Sales Suspended, All Products Recalled, LA Public Health Issues Warning

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

Multiple Detections of Bird Flu at Facility Cause Statewide Recall of All Products The Los Angeles County Department of Public...
News, Video

(Video) Check Out The Freshly-Revamped Santa Monica Hotel

December 4, 2024

Read more
December 4, 2024

More Info at SantaMonicaHotel.com More Info at https://t.co/aKLdIqgkwR pic.twitter.com/JO7B3rFEGy — Westside Today (@WestsideLAToday) December 4, 2024

Photo: Instagram
News

Woman’s Racist Rant on LAX Shuttle Targets Family Traveling for Thanksgiving

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

Video Captures a Woman Making Offensive Comments and Gestures A disturbing video captured a woman hurling racist remarks and making...

Photo: Facebook
News

Nathan Hochman Sworn In as L.A. County District Attorney By Arnold Schwarzenegger

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

Former Prosecutor Promises Focus On Public Safety and Reform Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, and Assistant U.S. Attorney General...

Photo: Official
News

Hollywood Community Housing and St. Joseph Center Named 2024 Neighborhood Builders

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

$400K Goes to Two Los Angeles Nonprofits, St. John’s Distributes Holiday Turkeys Bank of America has announced Hollywood Community Housing...

Photo Credit: Culver City Downtown Business Association
News

Downtown Culver City to Host 2024 Amazing Holiday Tree Lighting ‘Sled-tacular’

December 3, 2024

Read more
December 3, 2024

50 Tons of Snow, Live Performances, and a Magical Tree Lighting Ceremony Culver City is almost ready for the 2024...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR