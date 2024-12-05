December 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Audit Launched Into LA Animal Services Amid Rising Euthanasia Rates and Shelter Concerns

Photo Credit: LA Animal Services

Controller Kenneth Mejia Seeks To Assess Care, Adoption Efforts, Funding Challenges

Los Angeles City Controller Kenneth Mejia announced a performance audit of the Department of Animal Services (LAAS) to assess the care provided to sheltered animals, the effectiveness of intake and adoption programs, and the department’s capacity to manage shelter demands.

This move comes after the resignation of LA Animal Services General Manager Staycee Dains resigned on November 30. Dains had been on paid leave since August after being appointed to the job by Mayor Karen Bass in June 2023. 1,244 dogs were euthanized from January to September, which is a 72% increase from the previous year and 1,517 cats were euthanized, a 17% increase. However, Meija has stated that he has intended to audit LA Animal Services for two years. 

The audit, led by the Controller’s Audit Services Division with assistance from an animal shelter operations consultant, will aim to develop practical strategies to improve conditions at current funding levels and identify areas where additional funding or revenue generation could enhance services.

Photo Credit: LA Animal Services

A pop-up on the LA Animal Services website indicates that city shelters are 155% over capacity with 1,141 dogs with a shelter capacity of 737 dogs. 

LAAS operates six shelters and cared for approximately 39,000 dogs and cats in 2023. However, the department has long faced resource challenges, with recent City budget cuts reducing its funding by $1.4 million to $30.3 million, just 0.5% of the City’s $5.9 billion operating budget.

“LA Animal Services has long been in an uphill battle trying to provide adequate care for the City’s animals while the City falls short on providing adequate resources,” said Controller Mejia. “Our audit aims to give LAAS, policymakers, and the public a clear picture of the department’s challenges and identify improvements that can enhance the lives of animals in our City’s shelters.”

Disturbing reports about the local shelters have been circulating for some time and a series of reports has raised alarm over deteriorating conditions in City shelters:

  • A July 2022 Los Angeles Times article reported severe overcrowding, with some dogs going weeks or months without walks.
  • In February 2024, the department’s general manager stated shelters were operating 400-500 animals over capacity, with insufficient staff to provide basic care.
  • A November 2024 LA Times article highlighted a rise in euthanasia rates, with overcrowding and behavioral issues contributing to the problem.


The audit will focus on key questions, including:

  • Current conditions in City-operated and contracted shelters, including staffing, care provision, and animal outcomes.
  • Alignment of LAAS operations with recognized guidelines for humane animal care and shelter management.
  • Opportunities to improve operations or outcomes within existing funding and through additional resources.
  • Comparisons with shelters operated by other municipalities to identify best practices.

The findings aim to provide actionable insights to policymakers and LAAS as they work to address challenges in caring for the city’s animals.

“By better understanding the struggles LAAS faces, we hope to help the City achieve better outcomes for its animals while promoting humane care and sustainable shelter practices,” Mejia said.

