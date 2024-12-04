December 5, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Indulge in a Delectable Chocolate and Coffee Pairing at Cardinale du Vin on Dec. 7

Photo: Facebook

Experience Expertly Crafted Chocolates From Jcoco Paired With Coffee

Cardinale du Vin, the beautiful café and wine bar in Pico-Robertson, invites chocolate and coffee enthusiasts to a delectable pairing event on Saturday, Dec. 7. The event features a collaboration with Jcoco Chocolate, a Seattle-based craft chocolate maker known for its use of fine aroma cocoa beans and commitment to supporting cocoa farmers through direct trade practices. 

For $15 per person, guests can enjoy a cup of coffee alongside four mini chocolate samples. The tasting will showcase the harmonious flavors of expertly crafted dark and milk chocolates paired with rich, aromatic coffee from Cardinale du Vin’s skilled baristas. 

Jcoco Chocolate is a woman-owned company dedicated to sustainability, with 10% of profits supporting cocoa farmers. Cardinale du Vin is located at 8912 W Pico Boulevard.

Also, each weekend, Cardinale du Vin serves Pa’s Biscuitisserie’s amazing biscuits with gravy and has a great selection of wine and beer and a host who will guide you through a tasting of some specially curated vintages. It’s a lovely place to sit and relax and enjoy fine food and beverages with great company.

