Woman’s Racist Rant on LAX Shuttle Targets Family Traveling for Thanksgiving

Video Captures a Woman Making Offensive Comments and Gestures

A disturbing video captured a woman hurling racist remarks and making obscene gestures at a family on a shuttle bus at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The incident targeted Pervez and Nicole Taufiq, who were traveling with their three children for Thanksgiving.

The confrontation began on a United Airlines flight when the woman reportedly approached the Taufiqs’ 11-year-old son, who was seated apart from his family, and asked if he was Indian. After deplaning and boarding the shuttle bus, the harassment escalated. The woman directed her rant at the children, telling them to “shut up” when they excitedly pointed out planes on the tarmac.

In the video, the woman can be heard making offensive comments about the family’s ethnicity, claiming, “Your family is from India. You have no respect. You have no rules. You think you can push everyone.”

She also made obscene gestures, including giving the middle finger, while shouting profanities. “You guys are f—— crazy,” she said. The harassment culminated with the woman asserting that Taufiq and his family were “not American.” When Taufiq replied that he was born in the U.S., the woman dismissed him, saying, “No, you weren’t.” She also implied that they smelled.

Taufiq said, on his Instagram post that included the video of the woman, “I’m thankful United got her off the bus ultimately and a few fellow passengers stood up for us. Blown away these types of people still exist.” He added that the police were looking into arresting her and that United would place her on a no-fly list. The woman did attempt to blame the problem on Taufiq’s family when United employees began to question her.

The incident left the family shaken and angry. Taufiq, a prominent wedding photographer featured in publications like Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, shared his frustration. Authorities have not identified the woman involved, and it remains unclear if any formal complaints were filed.