December 2, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Motorcyclist Dies in Collision at Busy Culver City Intersection

Photo Credit: Facebook

Authorities Investigate Fatal Crash at Washington and Higuera

A motorcyclist died Friday evening following a collision with a vehicle near Washington Boulevard and Higuera Street, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Emergency personnel from the Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 5:00 p.m. and transported the injured motorcyclist to a nearby hospital. The individual later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Traffic investigators and forensic teams from the Culver City Police Department conducted an on-site investigation, which temporarily closed Washington Boulevard, Higuera Street, and Robertson Boulevard for about five and a half hours.

Preliminary findings suggest the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Washington Boulevard when the crash occurred as a vehicle attempted to turn at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Higuera Street. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact Sergeant Kyle Houck at (310) 253-6260 or via email at kyle.houck@culvercitypd.org.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famed Venice Restaurant The Rose to Close After 45 Years

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Beloved Neighborhood Staple to Serve Final Brunch Soon By Dolores Quintana The Rose, a beloved neighborhood restaurant that was first...

Photo: CDPH
Food & Drink, News

California Ban New Sales of Raw Milk Farm’s Products After Second Sample Tests Positive

December 1, 2024

Read more
December 1, 2024

Officials Urge Residents To Avoid Raw Milk Products After Second Positive H5N1 Test Result California agricultural officials have forbidden new...

Photo: IMDB
News

Marilyn Manson Drops Defamation Suit Against Evan Rachel Wood, Agrees to Pay Her Legal Fees

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

Shock Rocker Abandons His Legal Battle After a Judge Dismissed Key Claims Rocker Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian...

Photo: IMDB
Entertainment, Film, News

Kino Lorber’s Restored Version of Tarkovsky’s The Sacrifice Premieres at Music Hall

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

Late Director’s Final Masterpiece Returns to the Big Screen This Friday A restored version of Andrei Tarkovsky’s final masterpiece, The...

Photo: YouTube
News

Driver Killed After Dangerous Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Gunfire in West Adams

November 28, 2024

Read more
November 28, 2024

Shootout Left Nearby Apartment Riddled with 30 Bulletholes 37-year-old Aundre Jones, the driver of a white Maserati, who led LAPD...

Photo: LA Public Health Facebook
Food & Drink, News

Recalled Raw Milk Potentially Contaminated with H5N1 Sold in Los Angeles Stores

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

LA Public Health Issues Recall Warning for Specific Stores on the Westside Health officials are urging Los Angeles County residents...

Photo: Facebook
News

LAUSD Partners With Federal Agencies to Provide Cyber Safety Training for Children

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

New Program Aims To Protect Students and Families From Online Exploitation The United States Attorney’s Office has joined forces with...

Photo: Official
News

Experience the Magic: Century City’s Holiday Village Brings Snowfall and Live Performances

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Daily Snowfalls, Live Shows, and Blitzen’s Bar Open Now Until December 26 The Holiday Village is inviting visitors to experience...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

LAPD Chase Ends in West Adams with Gunfire, Two Injured During Gun Battle

November 26, 2024

Read more
November 26, 2024

Domestic Violence Suspect Armed With Two Handguns Apprehended A high-speed police chase involving a domestic violence suspect ended in the...
News

Man Fleeing Police Chase Hides in Ross Store After Driving Wrong Way on 405

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Suspect Abandons Stolen Truck in West LA After a High-Speed Pursuit The LAPD is searching for a man accused of...

Photo Credit: Getty Photos
News

H5N1 Bird Flu Level Rises in LA Wastewater, Found in Wild Bird, and Raw Milk Products

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Public Health Departments Investigate Avian Flu in Los Angeles and California H5N1, the avian influenza, has come into focus again...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Search for Missing Woman Hannah Kobayashi in LA Continues Amid Family Tragedy

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Family Pleads for Public Vigilance After Father of Missing Woman Takes His Own Life The mysterious disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi,...
News

Brazen Armed Robbery Targets Two People Outside a Boutique on Rodeo Drive

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Designer Bags, Cash, and Phones Stolen; Victims Threatened with Gun  Four masked robbers committed a brazen daylight robbery on Rodeo...

Photo: LAX
News

LAX Prepares for 2.5 Million Thanksgiving Travelers and Worker Wage Rally

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Increased Traffic, Parking Advisories, Demonstration May Impact Travel  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) expects up to 2.5 million travelers during...

Photo: MOVE Culver City
News

Metro Moves to Revoke $435K Grant Over Culver City Bike Lane Removal

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

City Faces Financial Penalties After Altering a Metro-Funded Project A change in plans in Culver City may have financial repercussions...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR