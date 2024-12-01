Motorcyclist Dies in Collision at Busy Culver City Intersection

Authorities Investigate Fatal Crash at Washington and Higuera

A motorcyclist died Friday evening following a collision with a vehicle near Washington Boulevard and Higuera Street, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Emergency personnel from the Culver City Fire Department responded to the scene at approximately 5:00 p.m. and transported the injured motorcyclist to a nearby hospital. The individual later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash.

Traffic investigators and forensic teams from the Culver City Police Department conducted an on-site investigation, which temporarily closed Washington Boulevard, Higuera Street, and Robertson Boulevard for about five and a half hours.

Preliminary findings suggest the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Washington Boulevard when the crash occurred as a vehicle attempted to turn at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Higuera Street. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The motorcyclist’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage from the area at the time of the collision to contact Sergeant Kyle Houck at (310) 253-6260 or via email at kyle.houck@culvercitypd.org.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.