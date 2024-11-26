LAUSD Partners With Federal Agencies to Provide Cyber Safety Training for Children

New Program Aims To Protect Students and Families From Online Exploitation

The United States Attorney’s Office has joined forces with the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) to provide cybersecurity training for students, parents, and staff. The partnership formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to combat child sexual exploitation by educating the LAUSD community on staying safe online.

LAUSD, the largest public school district in California and the second-largest in the nation serves over 600,000 students across more than 1,000 schools. The program will primarily target preteens and teenagers, focusing on the dangers of online sexual exploitation, but it can be adapted for younger children, parents, and staff.

“Nothing is more important than protecting and uplifting our children,” said U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. “We are proud to team up with LAUSD and HSI to educate young people about the dangers of the internet and inspire them to pursue higher education. Knowledge is power.”

HSI Los Angeles Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang highlighted the proactive approach of the initiative. “HSI has been at the forefront of investigating online crimes against children. This partnership ensures students and trusted adults are educated on how to stay safe online.”

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho emphasized the importance of awareness. “Our students need to be protected and empowered to make informed decisions in the digital world. This partnership will enhance our Every School Safe Module on Cyber Safety to promote secure learning environments.”

Dr. Alfonzo Webb, Senior Director of Climate Culture at LAUSD and the district’s representative for the MOU, added, “By working together, we will provide age-appropriate resources and guidance to help foster safer online environments for students.”

The cybersecurity program will include HSI’s Project iGuardian, an in-person educational initiative under the national Know2Protect campaign. Launched in April 2024, Know2Protect raises awareness about the growing threat of online child exploitation and provides resources to report abuse.

Special agents from HSI Los Angeles, particularly from the Child Exploitation Investigations Group, will lead the iGuardian sessions. Supervisory Special Agent Jaclyn Jacobson and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Eugene Villanueva, who helped revamp the program, will oversee the training in the Los Angeles area.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles, a key participant in the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood (PSC), will also facilitate the program. PSC, launched in 2006, focuses on combating child sexual exploitation through prosecutions and community outreach.

The collaboration underscores the urgency of protecting children in increasingly digital environments. Parents, educators, and students will receive training tailored to their needs, helping the community recognize and respond to online threats.

For more information on Project Safe Childhood, visit justice.gov/psc.