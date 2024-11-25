November 26, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

H5N1 Bird Flu Level Rises in LA Wastewater, Found in Wild Bird, and Raw Milk Products

Photo Credit: Getty Photos

Public Health Departments Investigate Avian Flu in Los Angeles and California

H5N1, the avian influenza, has come into focus again after several incidents have come to light in recent weeks after the discovery of “bird flu” in the wastewater of Los Angeles. The first is confirmation from the CDC that a child was infected in California, with no known source of infection namely the child had no contact with animals that could have passed the infection on to the child and there was no known person-to-person contact either, since other people in the household were found not to be infected. 

Currently, there are 55 known cases of avian influenza in human beings in the United States, and 29 of those cases are in the state of California.

After Los Angeles County announced that H5N1 had been discovered in the wastewater of the county on November 1, the levels spiked to a concerning level. On October 30, the day before the announcement, the H5N1 level at the A.K. Warren Water Resource Facility was 20.74 Infa.

The levels then rose from there:

November 4, 2024 87.62

November 6, 2024 109.3

November 8, 2024 81.23

November 11, 2024 172.5

November 13, 2024 240.1

<iframe src=”https://data.wastewaterscan.org/embed?charts=CiQQABgBIAFIAFIGMzczNzAyWgdJbmZBX0g1eHaKAQZlNWVmZTQKIhABIAFIAFIGMzczNzAyWgdJbmZBX0g1eHaKAQY1NWIzMGE%3D&selectedChartId=55b30a” height=”500″ width=”500″ />

On November 17, the level fell considerably to 28.11 and has risen again on November 20 to 52.25. When we asked the Los Angeles County Health Department for a statement regarding this spike, and received this response, “The risk to LA County residents remains low. People working with infected animals, including cows, poultry, or wildlife, are at higher risk of exposure to bird flu. Public Health has been working with the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the local LA County agricultural community to ensure key risk groups, including farm workers, workers at dairy, egg, and meat processing facilities, and backyard flock owners receive information to help identify and protect against this infection.  

Photo Credit: Getty Photos

Through our Public Health Laboratory, samples from symptomatic birds, cats, and wild mammals in LA County continue to be tested for H5N1. In addition, the Public Health Laboratory routinely tests clinical specimens from humans for H5N1 as part of ongoing surveillance. 

Public Health continues to investigate possible sources of H5 bird flu, which has been detected at wastewater sampling sites in Los Angeles County. We are unlikely to determine the exact source of H5 in wastewater given the multiple, large-volume dairy processing plants in LA County receiving milk from multiple sites in California. The most likely source of these detections is from contaminated animal products being discarded at processing plants in the watershed or discarded milk for personal consumption. 

Detection levels may vary with changes in concentrations of the virus in milk and the volume of discarded milk products. Wastewater testing does not differentiate between live or dead virus and the pasteurization process kills the bird flu virus. We have not seen unexpected increases in human influenza cases and have not had any human cases of bird flu in LA County, therefore we do not think that these levels are due to human infections. In addition, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission of this strain of bird flu.”

As of 4:38 today, Los Angeles Public Health has confirmed H5N1 in a wild bird in LA County

Public Health has confirmed a local bird tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza H5, also known as H5 bird flu in LA County. Currently, the risk of transmission of H5 bird flu to humans is considered low.

The infected bird was: A Canada goose found on 11/11/24 in Westlake Village. Earlier this year, in January 2024, a Western Gull infected with H5 was found in Manhattan Beach.

A group of caged chickens staring out through the wire fencing of their enclosure.

To prevent the spread of bird flu:

  • Do not feed wild birds; this helps reduce the number of birds gathering together which can spread the virus.
  • Keep people and pets away from sick and dead birds.
  • Prevent wild birds from getting into or defecating in areas with pet birds/poultry.
  • Dead birds, especially geese, ducks, and shorebirds should be reported to your local animal control agency for potential testing. 
  • Take down bird feeders and communal bird baths to reduce the risk of the virus spreading from bird to bird.
  • Residents should also keep pets away from sick and dead birds. There is some risk of the virus being transmitted to mammals such as dogs, cats, and wild mammals, especially if they eat infected, uncooked birds.

Another concerning turn of events is the discovery of avian flu in raw milk for sale from the company Raw Farms LLC in the state of California. After the batch of raw milk contaminated with the virus was discovered by Santa Clara County’s Public Health Department, the lot was recalled and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) issued a bulletin warning consumers from drinking the milk. Raw Farm, LLC issued a voluntary recall of the lot found to be contaminated, but the milk was on the shelf for purchase when it was found to be contaminated. 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., former presidential candidate and Donald J. Trump’s pick for Secretary of Health and Human Services is a raw milk proponent, despite the dangers inherent in consuming raw milk products. In 2023, he stated that he only drinks raw milk

CDPH’s website notes, “There is no difference in the nutritional value between raw milk and pasteurized milk. Just because raw milk is called “raw” does not mean it is better for you than pasteurized milk. Raw milk is not the same as organic milk or milk that comes from grass-fed animals. Raw milk can still contain harmful bacteria and other germs even if it is organic, from grass-fed animals, or from very clean farms. Raw milk also cannot give you “good bacteria” (sometimes called probiotics). Probiotics can be found in pasteurized dairy products such as yogurt or kefir, which are safer to eat than raw milk.”

Curious cow looking to the camera at cattle farm.

CDPH has reiterated that drinking and consumption of milk products that have been pasteurized is safe and warns against drinking or consuming raw milk products. Raw milk products can also contain Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, toxin-producing E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter, and many other bacteria in addition to the avian flu. 

Guidance from LAPDH regarding raw milk products is as follows the current risk of transmission to LA County residents is low, Public Health encourages residents to follow these best practices when around animals or when consuming animal products:

  • Do not eat raw milk, raw cheese, and undercooked meat products.

Avian flu refers to various strains of influenza A viruses that typically infect birds. While these viruses mainly affect wild birds, sometimes they also infect other animals, including wild and domestic animals (including seals, foxes, cats, and cows). H5N1 is one type of avian influenza that has been spreading among birds and mammals, leading to a nationwide outbreak. This is the first time these bird flu viruses are spreading in cows.

Signs/symptoms of H5N1 virus infection in humans may include:

  • Cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue
  • Fever* or feeling febrile
  • Eye redness (or conjunctivitis)
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Diarrhea, nausea, vomiting

*It is important to note that infection with influenza viruses, including novel influenza A viruses, does not always cause fever. Fever may not occur in infected persons of any age, particularly in persons aged 65 years and older or people with immunosuppression.

in News
Related Posts
News

Man Fleeing Police Chase Hides in Ross Store After Driving Wrong Way on 405

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Suspect Abandons Stolen Truck in West LA After a High-Speed Pursuit The LAPD is searching for a man accused of...

Photo Credit: Facebook
News

Search for Missing Woman Hannah Kobayashi in LA Continues Amid Family Tragedy

November 25, 2024

Read more
November 25, 2024

Family Pleads for Public Vigilance After Father of Missing Woman Takes His Own Life The mysterious disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi,...
News

Brazen Armed Robbery Targets Two People Outside a Boutique on Rodeo Drive

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Designer Bags, Cash, and Phones Stolen; Victims Threatened with Gun  Four masked robbers committed a brazen daylight robbery on Rodeo...

Photo: LAX
News

LAX Prepares for 2.5 Million Thanksgiving Travelers and Worker Wage Rally

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Increased Traffic, Parking Advisories, Demonstration May Impact Travel  Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) expects up to 2.5 million travelers during...

Photo: MOVE Culver City
News

Metro Moves to Revoke $435K Grant Over Culver City Bike Lane Removal

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

City Faces Financial Penalties After Altering a Metro-Funded Project A change in plans in Culver City may have financial repercussions...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pasta Sisters Brings Italian Classics to Your Thanksgiving Table

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

Westside Favorite Offers Ready-To-Go Holiday Dishes, Desserts Pasta Sisters, a Los Angeles staple for scratch-made Italian cuisine, is serving up...

Photo: Google Earth
News

San Fernando Valley Man Sentenced for Threatening to Bomb FBI Office in Westwood

November 24, 2024

Read more
November 24, 2024

His Disturbing Emails Referenced the “Unabomber” Theodore Kaczynski The sentence is 15 months in federal prison for the man who...

Photo: Cedar Sinai
News

Donate Blood and Save Lives at Culver City Fire Station This Weekend

November 22, 2024

Read more
November 22, 2024

Get a T-Shirt, Gift Card for Participating in the Cedars-Sinai Blood Drive The Culver City Rotary Club, in collaboration with...

Photo: YouTube
News

LAPD Motorcycle Officer Hospitalized After 405 Freeway Crash in Sepulveda Pass

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Collision Near Skirball Center DrivePossibly Involving a Tesla Caused Major Traffic  The 405 Freeway was the scene of a motorcycle...

Photo: YouTube
News

Santa Monica Police Release Body Cam Footage of Deadly Force Incident Outside Headquarters

November 21, 2024

Read more
November 21, 2024

Graphic Video Shows a Violent Assault on an SMPD Officer by a Knife-Wielding Suspect The Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD)...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Breakaway Café Opens New Venice Location with Beachside Grab-and-Go Window

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Bayse Brothers Bring Their Signature Breakfast Dishes and Good Vibes to Venice Breakaway Café, a popular breakfast and lunch eatery...

Photo Credit Artelice Pâtisserie
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Last Minute Additions to the Best Thanksgiving 2024 Feasts and Pies To Go

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

If Other Faves are Sold Out, Here’s All The Quality Places to Try Now Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary...

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Everytable’s Holiday Meal Collaboration To Support LA’s Unhoused Youth

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

Chef Created Thanksgiving Meal Benefits My Friend’s Place. Everytable, the mission-driven company committed to making scratch-cooked, nutritious meals accessible to...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: Official
News

The Palms Community Council’s Executive Committee Schedules Special Meeting for Nov. 20

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Meeting to Address Open Board Positions and Committee Updates The Executive Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov....

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR