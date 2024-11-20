November 21, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Everytable’s Holiday Meal Collaboration To Support LA’s Unhoused Youth

Photo: Official

Chef Created Thanksgiving Meal Benefits My Friend’s Place.

Everytable, the mission-driven company committed to making scratch-cooked, nutritious meals accessible to all, has introduced a special holiday meal collaboration benefiting My Friend’s Place, a Los Angeles nonprofit dedicated to empowering unhoused youth through essential resources, support services, and community engagement.

Central to this collaboration is Shane Tavarez, a My Friend’s Place alumnus whose inspiring journey celebrates resilience and the transformative power of community. The featured meal, inspired by Shane and his late wife, Stephanie, incorporates their favorite holiday dishes, symbolizing the importance of finding family and connection.

Proceeds from the meal will support My Friend’s Place, furthering the organization’s work in the community. This collaboration marks the first in a series of partnerships between Everytable and Los Angeles-area influencers, artists, and culinary innovators.

The Thanksgiving meal, “My Friend’s Plate,” is now available at all Everytable locations. It can be purchased as an individual meal or as a group option, “My Friend’s Holiday Meal,” which serves four and is available via pre-order through November 26. Pricing ranges from $8.49 to $9.99 for individual portions and $33.99 to $39.99 for group meals, based on Everytable’s location-specific pricing model.

The meal includes roasted turkey breast, charred Brussels sprouts, Shane’s Savory Cranberry Stuffing, Stephanie’s Sweet Potato Mash, Chipotle Cider gravy, and cranberry chutney.

For the first time, all Everytable locations will open on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for pre-ordered meal pickups. Select individuals who would otherwise spend the holiday alone will also receive free community meals. Both events require pre-registration. 

“Pay it Forward,” Everytable’s program which allows guests to purchase meals for those in need, will relaunch in all Everytable locations in November. Previously, the program provided guest-purchased meals through a food-service organization partner; now, it enables guests to buy meals that anyone in need can redeem in-store. Guests who purchase a “Pay it Forward” meal will be given a card that will be displayed on a bulletin board allowing individuals in need to retrieve it, or they can give it directly to a deserving recipient. Additional details about “Pay it Forward” can be found at https://everytable.com/pay-it-forward

Free Thanksgiving Meals on November 28, 2024 (Limited to 12 per location) Because Everytable believes that everyone should have a seat at the table and no one should eat their Thanksgiving meal alone, Everytable will be providing 12 free My Friends Plate meals to individuals who have signed-up to enjoy together at an Everytable store. Interested individuals should inquire about and sign up for the free meal at their local Everytable location before Sunday, November 24. Meals must be consumed at the designated Everytable location between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.  

“At Everytable, we believe in nourishing both the body and soul,” said Sam Polk, CEO and founder of Everytable. “Meals are better shared with friends, and no organization embodies the spirit of community quite like My Friend’s Place. Shane’s story reminds us of the transformative power of support and connection. We hope this collaboration inspires others to honor their traditions while making a difference.”

“My Friend’s Place and Everytable share a deep commitment to transforming lives through nourishment and community,” added Heather Carmichael, Executive Director of My Friend’s Place. “This meal embodies connection and hope, and we are proud to honor Stephanie’s legacy through this partnership.”

in Dining, Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo Credit Artelice Pâtisserie
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Last Minute Additions to the Best Thanksgiving 2024 Feasts and Pies To Go

November 20, 2024

Read more
November 20, 2024

If Other Faves are Sold Out, Here’s All The Quality Places to Try Now Celebrity chefs Susan Feniger and Mary...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles City Council Codifies Sanctuary Protections for Migrants with New Citywide Ordinance

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Mayor Bass Prioritized the Ordinance after Trump’s Mass Deportation Threats The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to officially...

Photo: Official
News

The Palms Community Council’s Executive Committee Schedules Special Meeting for Nov. 20

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Meeting to Address Open Board Positions and Committee Updates The Executive Committee will hold a special meeting on Wednesday, Nov....

Photo: Official
Entertainment, Film, News

Hammer Museum Presents 10th Edition of MoMA Contenders: Screenings, Conversations with Top Filmmakers

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Lineup Features Films by Steve McQueen, Sean Baker, and Brady Corbett The Hammer Museum will host the 10th edition of...
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Wicked

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Director John Chu (Crazy Rich Asians, In The Heights) has crafted an effervescent take on the blockbuster...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Randy’s Donuts Arrives in Culver City with Free Donuts and a $250 Gift Card Giveaway

November 19, 2024

Read more
November 19, 2024

Grand Opening on November 19 Includes Sweet Giveaways Starting at 6:00 a.m. The time is finally here. Randy’s Donuts is...

Photo: Concierge Auctions
News, Real Estate

Nicole Nagel’s Futuristic Eric Moss Designed Brentwood Home To Hit Auction Block

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

The Spaceship-Like Property Heads to Auction With No Reserve in December German actress Nicole Nagel, who was part of the...
News

LA Controller Kenneth Meija: City Left $513 Million of Homelessness Budget Unspent

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Inefficiencies Blamed for Underspending Despite Record Allocation in FY2024  The City of Los Angeles hasn’t spent over half of its...

Photo: West Los Angeles College
News

West LA College Expands Zero-Cost Textbook Programs with $600K Grant

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

College Aims for 50 Zero-Cost Textbook Programs by 2025  West Los Angeles College (West) is expanding its zero-cost textbook program...
News, Video

(Video) At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, andpersonalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel. Vistamar’sunique...
News, Video

(Video) Celebrating 60 Years of Excellence in Education

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Join our international community! Preschool through 12th grade, private school in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, No French knowledge required...
News

Missing Person Alert: Authorities Seek Help to Find Michelle Lerner, 63, in Culver City

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Woman Was Last Seen Near Prospect Avenue and Venice Boulevard  Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lodge Bread To Open New Beverly Hills Location on November 22

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Popular Bakery Will Offer Its Signature Sourdoughs and Pastries  Lodge Bread, a highly regarded West Los Angeles bakery and café,...
News

High-Speed Chase in West L.A. Ends in Crash Into Culver City Home, Three Arrested

November 18, 2024

Read more
November 18, 2024

Pursuit on the 405 Freeway Culminated in a Violent Collision Culver City was the scene of a high-speed police pursuit...
Food & Drink, News

CDC Issues Warning of E. Coli Outbreak Linked to Recalled Organic Carrots

November 17, 2024

Read more
November 17, 2024

1 Dead, 39 Sickened in Multistate E. Coli Outbreak A multistate outbreak of E. coli O121 infections has been linked...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR