Randy’s Donuts Arrives in Culver City with Free Donuts and a $250 Gift Card Giveaway

Grand Opening on November 19 Includes Sweet Giveaways Starting at 6:00 a.m.

The time is finally here. Randy’s Donuts is bringing its iconic treats to Culver City, officially opening its doors on Sunday, November 19, at 6 a.m. The grand opening celebration will feature a sweet giveaway: every guest will receive a free glazed raised donut from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m., while supplies last.

The event also includes a special giveaway, with four lucky customers having the chance to win a $250 Randy’s Donuts gift card. The giveaway begins on opening day and runs through Sunday, November 24. Winners will be announced on Monday, November 25.

The newest coffee drink at Randy’s is the Carmel Apple Latte, available now through the end of November at all U.S. locations.

This indulgent drink features a blend of rich coffee and sweet caramel apple flavors, served either hot or iced. Guests can customize their latte with a choice of whipped cream or cold foam, both drizzled with sea salt caramel sauce for an extra touch of decadence.

Randy’s Donuts’ Culver City location can be found at 4114 Sepulveda Blvd, Suite D.