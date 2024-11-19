November 20, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Hammer Museum Presents 10th Edition of MoMA Contenders: Screenings, Conversations with Top Filmmakers

Photo: Official

Lineup Features Films by Steve McQueen, Sean Baker, and Brady Corbett

The Hammer Museum will host the 10th edition of MoMA Contenders, a showcase of influential and innovative films from the past year presented by The Museum of Modern Art. The series features special screenings, guest appearances, and post-film conversations with celebrated filmmakers and actors. You can enjoy the Museum’s exhibits before or after the screening and visit the Museum’s famed restaurant, Lulu

Current members, check your email for your link to buy tickets, or contact membership@hammer.ucla.edu. You can find out more about purchasing a membership here

The trailer for the cinematic event can be viewed here:

Contenders Lineup:

The Brutalist: Tuesday, December 3, 7:30 p.m.

In this towering vision from American director Brady Corbet, an accomplished Hungarian Jewish architect and World War II survivor named László Toth (Adrien Brody) reconstructs his life in America.

The Piano Lesson: Wednesday, Dec 4, 7:30 p.m.

The intensity of familial bonds is on full display in front of and behind the camera in Malcom Washington’s adaptation of August Wilson’s searing play. Followed by a conversation with actor Danielle Deadwyler.

Memoir of a Snail: Thursday, Dec 5, 7:30 p.m.

The new animated film from Academy Award-winning writer-director Adam Elliot is a heartfelt and hilarious chronicle of the life of an outsider finding her confidence and silver linings amongst the clutter of everyday life.

Emilia Pérez: Monday, Dec 9, 7:30 p.m.

Winner of the Jury Prize at the Cannes Film Festival, Jacques Audiard’s film is at once a darkly funny crime drama and a jaw-dropping musical. Followed by a conversation with composers Clément Ducol & Camille.

Blitz: Tuesday, December 10, 7:30 p.m.

Writer-director Steve McQueen’s visually arresting, Dickensian epic is his most classical, audience-friendly film to date. Followed by a conversation with Steve McQueen.

Maria: Wednesday,  Dec 11, 7:30 p.m.

In an all-consuming performance at once poignant and imperious, Angelina Jolie becomes Maria Callas, the opera singer whose voice and intensely dramatic life captivated millions, in a film directed by Spanish auteur Pablo Larrain. 

Good One: Thursday, Dec 12, 7:30 p.m.

A seemingly small incident has monumental implications in the extraordinary feature debut of India Donaldson, who will do a Q&A following the screening.

Late Night with the Devil: Tuesday, Dec 17, 7:30 p.m.

Actor David Dastmalchian stars in this supernatural tale about the cult of personality and the price of fame. Followed by a conversation with Dastmalchian.

The Substance: Wednesday, Dec 18, 7:30 p.m.

Deliriously entertaining and ruthlessly satirical, Coralie Fargeat’s explosive Cannes sensation is a be-careful-what-you-wish-for fable for the ages, featuring Demi Moore in a career-best performance.

Anora: Thursday, Dec 19, 7:30 p.m.

Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or winner is an audacious, thrilling, and comedic variation on a modern-day Cinderella story that tackles sex, love, class, and money with matter-of-fact directness.

Tickets for the series go on sale to the general public on November 25. Given the popularity of the event, attendees are encouraged to purchase early, as screenings often sell out quickly.

Hammer Museum members enjoy exclusive early access, priority seating, and 50% off Contenders tickets. Members also receive discounts at the museum store and Lulu restaurant, making it easy to plan a full evening around the event.

Tickets are $10 for members and $20 for general admission. For more details and to become a member, visit the Hammer Museum’s website. MoMA Contenders 2024 is organized by The Museum of Modern Art, New York. This film program is organized by Rajendra Roy, the Celeste Bartos Chief Curator of Film, Sean Egan, Senior Producer, Film Exhibitions and Projects, and Olivia Priedite, Film Program Coordinator, The Museum of Modern Art, New York. The Hammer Museum’s presentation is made possible by The Billy and Audrey L. Wilder Foundation.

