Thanksgiving Feasts and Pies and Other Fall Delights: Pre-Order Now at LA’s Top Spots

Gourmet Turkeys Sides, Holiday Pies, New Fall Cocktails For November on the Westside

The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills has announced its Thanksgiving dinner offerings for 2024, featuring a full meal with a Diestel Ranch organic turkey and a variety of seasonal sides available for pre-order. The meal, designed to serve 10-12 people, costs $595 and will be available for pickup on Wednesday, November 27.

The Thanksgiving package includes a 16-18 lb roasted, maple-brined Diestel Ranch organic turkey served with homemade gravy, creamy whipped Yukon Gold potatoes, caramelized Brussels sprouts with confit bacon and aged balsamic glaze, root vegetable stuffing made with sourdough, and a cranberry compote with autumn citrus. To finish, customers can choose a pecan or pumpkin pie from High Rise Bakery.

Each item is also available a la carte, with the turkey priced at $210. Customers can place their orders through Thursday, November 21 at the Cheese Store website.

Photo Credit: A.O.C

A.O.C., renowned for Suzanne Goin’s signature holiday dishes, is offering its annual Thanksgiving To-Go menu for 2024, featuring long-time favorites available for pickup or delivery. This curated selection of seasonal dishes is designed to bring Goin’s flavors to home celebrations.

Available for pickup on Tuesday, Nov. 26, and Wednesday, Nov. 27, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the menu includes an array of Thanksgiving staples and unique offerings. Pre-orders must be placed by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, and availability is limited. This year’s menu includes:

Brined Oven-Ready Mary’s Turkey (16-20 lbs): A raw, oven-ready turkey for customers to cook at home.

Sourdough Stuffing with Turkey Sausage, Almonds, Dates & Cavolo Nero: One quart of savory, house-made stuffing.

Brussels Sprouts with Balsamic, Pancetta & Thyme: A classic side, with a vegan option available.

Mashed Potatoes: Creamy, classic mashed potatoes.

Sweet Potatoes with Sherry, Romesco & Roasted Shallots: A quart of rich and flavorful sweet potatoes.

House-Made Gravy: One pint of traditional turkey gravy.

Pecan Tart with a Layer of Chocolate: A 9-inch tart for a sweet finish to the meal.

Bacon-Wrapped Dates: A dozen dates wrapped in bacon for a bold appetizer.

A.O.C. Boule, Blueberry Boule & Parker House Rolls: One dozen assorted rolls.

Customers can select either pickup or delivery and make sure that you select which location you would like to order from, either Brentwood or West Hollywood when you order on A.O.C.’s Toast website. A.O.C is also offering bottles of wine for purchase to go with dinner.

Not everything is Thanksgiving related, Rosti Brentwood has a new cocktail for fall, which is a Pumpkin Spice Martini. You can’t help but be curious about a different kind of martini.

Auld Fella Brentwood and Culver City not only have live music but their popular Wine Wednesday is still going strong. You can treat yourself to a wine bottle at 50% off for every dinner purchase, excluding Caymus bottles.

Photo Credit: Maple Block Meat Co.

Maple Block Meat Co. has announced its Friendsgiving and Thanksgiving offerings for 2024, featuring pre-order menus that highlight their signature smoked turkey and seasonal sides. The Friendsgiving Feasts, available from November 9 to November 23, are priced at $31 per person and include hand-carved smoked turkey breast, cornbread with whipped honey butter, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, and a choice of two sides, such as Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, or braised greens. Orders require a 72-hour notice and can be placed by emailing catering@mapleblockmeat.com.

In addition to Friendsgiving, Maple Block is offering smoked, free-range Thanksgiving turkeys, locally raised in California and prepared over peach wood. The turkeys are antibiotic-free and brined, air-chilled, and smoked to provide a rich, moist flavor. Orders for Thanksgiving turkeys must be placed by Friday, November 22.

Customers may also add Maple Block’s Buttermilk Biscuits with whipped honey butter and classic sides like cornbread sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, roasted Brussels sprouts with bacon, and chocolate bread pudding. A “Sides Package,” priced at $240, includes a dozen biscuits, half-pans of cornbread-sausage stuffing, mashed potatoes, roasted Brussels sprouts, chocolate bread pudding, and a pint of turkey gravy.

Pickup times are available on Thursday, November 28, with items also offered à la carte. Maple Block encourages early orders due to limited capacity. You can order your Thanksgiving meal at the Maple Block Meat Co. website.

In non-turkey-related news, Maple Block’s latest Steak and Martini Night is scheduled for Friday, November 15.

Photo Credit Herd & Grace

Herd & Grace Steak Shop is inviting the community to join their Holiday Gifting Kick-off event at The Great Steak Shop on Pico Boulevard on Thursday, November 16, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will celebrate the launch of the shop’s new Holiday Gifting Series, which includes curated gift options for steak lovers.

Attendees can enjoy an assortment of meaty samples cooked on the Big Green Egg grill, take advantage of exclusive in-store offers, and explore special deals on various products. The event is open to all ages, though Herd & Grace has a no-refund policy for purchases. You can rsvp for it at Eventbrite.

Photo Credit: Sweet Lady Jane

Sweet Lady Jane, the beloved Los Angeles bakery, is offering a selection of freshly baked Thanksgiving pies for this holiday season, available for pre-order in-store and online at the Santa Monica, Beverly Hills, or Larchmont locations. The bakery’s lineup includes classic flavors such as Apple, Pecan, Cherry, Pumpkin, Pumpkin Cheesecake, and Mixed Berry, all crafted with premium ingredients and baked to perfection.

Customers have until Sunday, November 24, at 1 p.m. to place their holiday orders, ensuring a festive and flavorful dessert for Thanksgiving gatherings. Also, SLJ has its version of the pumpkin spice latte and is offering it for a limited time.

Photo Credit: Baker’s Bench

Bakers Bench has unveiled its Thanksgiving pie menu for vegan pie lovers, offering a selection of holiday favorites available for pre-order. The menu includes an Apple Pie made with See Canyon apples and topped with an oat streusel for $50, a classic Pumpkin Pie crafted from Libby’s recipe for $45, and a Pecan Pie with a rich bourbon custard for $48.

Customers are encouraged to place their pre-orders early for pickup on Wednesday, November 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or on Thanksgiving Day from 8 a.m. to noon. You can preorder at Baker’s Bench’s Square site.

If you are tired of everything Thanksgiving and Pumpkin Spice, the “Doritos After Dark” restaurant, is now open to event-goers at Crypto.com Arena. The late-night dining spot serves up a menu featuring dishes inspired by the signature flavor and crunch of Doritos, from fiery appetizers to rich desserts, for ticketholders at events in the arena.

Photo Credit: Doritos After Dark

In a special extension of the concept, Doritos will host a pop-up event on Nov. 15: the Doritos Night Market. This neon-filled, immersive experience will be free and open to the public from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Peacock Place (800 W. Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles). The market, held ahead of a major concert, will offer Doritos After Dark menu highlights in a lively, interactive setting adjacent to L.A. LIVE.

The Doritos After Dark lineup includes unique dishes that blend culinary classics with Doritos flavors, such as: