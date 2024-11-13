November 14, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

SANTA MONICA HOTELS OFFER EXTRA BEDROOM PROGRAM FOR LOCALS WELCOMING VISITORS

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (November 11, 2024) – Santa Monica Travel & Tourism announces the return of the popular “I Wish I Had an Extra Bedroom” program helping residents book discounted stays at 24 participating local hotels this holiday season. From November 11 to February 10, 2025, Santa Monica residents can invite loved ones to experience a stay in the city, or enjoy a getaway in their own backyard with a special staycation experience at a local property.

“’I Wish I Had an Extra Bedroom’ is a beloved program amongst Santa Monica residents, affording a discounted opportunity to see our destination as travelers do, or welcome loved ones to experience our community and enjoy one of our incredible hotel properties,” said Misti Kerns, President/CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism. “As a Santa Monica resident myself, I encourage fellow locals to celebrate the season with a staycation or welcome friends and family to our beautiful beach city.”

To participate in the program, residents and their family members must show proof of Santa Monica residency and visit santamonica.com/extra-bedroom for special booking instructions from each participating property.

Local hotels participating in the Extra Bedroom program include:

For more information, please visit santamonica.com/extra-bedroom, and don’t forget to check back at santamonica.com for a calendar of events and holiday specials coming soon!

###

About Santa Monica Travel & Tourism
Santa Monica Travel & Tourism (SMTT) is a non-profit organization designed to increase visitor expenditures, tourism revenues and local employment opportunities through the promotion of Santa Monica as a travel destination. For more information visit santamonica.com, email info@santamonica.com, or follow SMTT on Instagram (@SeeSantaMonica), X (@GoSantaMonica) or Facebook (@VisitSantaMonica).

Media Contact
Emily Ohara
Public Relations Manager
eohara@santamonica.com

