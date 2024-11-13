Court Halts Order for Expedited Veteran Housing in West LA, Citing VA’s Budget Constraints

Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger Criticizes the VA on Veterans Day

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily paused an order requiring the Department of Veterans Affairs to expedite housing for homeless veterans at the West Los Angeles Veterans Affairs (VA) campus from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David O. Carter. The stay, granted Friday, delays the enforcement of U.S. District Judge David Carter’s order, which had demanded the VA accelerate its housing efforts for veterans experiencing homelessness. The decision provided temporary relief for VA officials, who were at risk of being held in contempt of court.

Attorney for the veteran’s group, “Amanda Mangaser Savage said in a statement, “As [VA officials] pay lip service to what all of these veterans have done for our country, let it be known that they are fighting, actively, placing temporary housing on the grounds that veterans need right now,” She added, “I think it’s really ironic that this is happening on Veterans Day.” as quoted by CBS News.

On Monday, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the VA campus, where he delivered pizza to veterans as a gesture of appreciation. He said, “Let me tell you something. It is embarrassing to see what the Veterans Administration has done over these last few decades, which is nothing, for these men and women that are out there,” he said. “How can you let people hang out there homeless. I mean, it’s beyond my kind of thinking.”

The federal government’s attorneys argue that the VA’s $407 billion annual budget is already allocated across competing priorities and say that fulfilling Carter’s order could strain resources. The West Los Angeles VA has also stated that it has 307 permanent housing units currently open on its campus, with more than 400 additional units under construction, expected to be ready by the end of 2025. The facility also offers 150 temporary shelter units that provide veterans with access to medical services and information on pathways to permanent housing.

A statement from the VA said, “The court exceeded its legal authority, and its orders would prevent VA from fulfilling our mission to end Veteran homelessness by diverting critical resources from efforts that are proven to get Veterans off the streets and save lives – including VA health care, permanent housing support, legal assistance, job training, and much more. This would negatively impact Veterans and their families, both in LA and across America, and the VA is beginning the appeal process to prevent that from happening.”

The legal proceedings are expected to continue, with both the federal government and the group of veterans who brought the suit returning to court on Wednesday.