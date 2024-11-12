Metro’s New Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Aims to Speed Up Commutes for LA Riders

Pilot Program Begins With 60-Day Warning Period to Clear Bus Lanes

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), in collaboration with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), launched a pilot bus lane enforcement program starting in November to improve transit reliability by keeping bus lanes and stops clear. This initial phase includes a 60-day warning period, during which vehicles illegally parked in bus lanes or at bus stops will be recorded by cameras on select buses, though no citations will be issued until the grace period ends.

“Hundreds of thousands of people rely on our buses daily. It’s not fair for a single car blocking a lane to hold up an entire busload of riders,” said Metro Board Chair and LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “This ticketing system is essential, and we urge drivers to keep out of the bus lanes.”

Blocking bus lanes often results in delays for the dozens of riders on each bus, affecting transfers and schedules. Cameras are now installed on 50 buses along Metro’s 720 line on Wilshire Boulevard and the 212 line on La Brea Avenue. The system uses two cameras: one to detect vehicles and traffic lane lines and another to record the license plates of violating vehicles. LADOT traffic officers will review each image to confirm a violation before issuing citations once the warning period concludes.

During the next 60 days, Metro and LADOT will conduct public outreach, informing Angelenos about the program, current parking rules, and low-income payment options. Non-punitive warnings will be issued to raise awareness. Any evidence collected will be retained for up to six months, after which it will be destroyed. Images without evidence of a violation will be deleted within 15 days.

“Our work with Metro to establish dedicated bus lanes has already improved service for thousands who depend on public transit,” said LADOT General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo. “This program will help us maintain these benefits and support bus lane expansion across the city.”