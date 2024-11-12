November 12, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Metro’s New Bus Lane Camera Enforcement Aims to Speed Up Commutes for LA Riders

Pilot Program Begins With 60-Day Warning Period to Clear Bus Lanes

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), in collaboration with the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), launched a pilot bus lane enforcement program starting in November to improve transit reliability by keeping bus lanes and stops clear. This initial phase includes a 60-day warning period, during which vehicles illegally parked in bus lanes or at bus stops will be recorded by cameras on select buses, though no citations will be issued until the grace period ends.

“Hundreds of thousands of people rely on our buses daily. It’s not fair for a single car blocking a lane to hold up an entire busload of riders,” said Metro Board Chair and LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn. “This ticketing system is essential, and we urge drivers to keep out of the bus lanes.”

Blocking bus lanes often results in delays for the dozens of riders on each bus, affecting transfers and schedules. Cameras are now installed on 50 buses along Metro’s 720 line on Wilshire Boulevard and the 212 line on La Brea Avenue. The system uses two cameras: one to detect vehicles and traffic lane lines and another to record the license plates of violating vehicles. LADOT traffic officers will review each image to confirm a violation before issuing citations once the warning period concludes.

During the next 60 days, Metro and LADOT will conduct public outreach, informing Angelenos about the program, current parking rules, and low-income payment options. Non-punitive warnings will be issued to raise awareness. Any evidence collected will be retained for up to six months, after which it will be destroyed. Images without evidence of a violation will be deleted within 15 days.

“Our work with Metro to establish dedicated bus lanes has already improved service for thousands who depend on public transit,” said LADOT General Manager Laura Rubio-Cornejo. “This program will help us maintain these benefits and support bus lane expansion across the city.”

in News
Related Posts
News

Legendary Actor Tony Todd, Known for Iconic Horror Roles, Dies at the Age of 69

November 12, 2024

Read more
November 12, 2024

Star of Candyman and Final Destination Remembered by Fans and Peers Iconic actor and Marina del Rey resident Tony Todd...
News

LAUSD Teacher Charged with Sexual Assault on a Minor, Police Believe There May Be Other Victims

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced on November 8 that a middle school teacher, Colleen Jo Matarico, is...
News

Suspect Arrested, Another at Large After Culver City Vehicle Burglary

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Police Ask Public for Assistance to Aid the Investigation Early morning on November 7, Culver City Police responded to reports...

Photo: YouTube
News

Beverly Hills High Limits Student Gatherings After Pro-Trump Rally Disrupts Campus

November 11, 2024

Read more
November 11, 2024

Principal Cites Safety Concerns Following Post-Election Demonstration Beverly Hills High School has put limits on student gatherings after a pro-Trump...

Photo: get
News, Real Estate

LAX Runway Closures in November May Lead to Increased Aircraft Noise for Nearby Residents

November 10, 2024

Read more
November 10, 2024

Temporary Runway Shutdowns for Maintenance and Upgrades May Alter Flight Paths Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) has announced temporary runway...

Photo Credit: Getty Images
News

Racist Text Messages Target Students in Santa Monica, West LA, Raising Alarm Among Schools, Families

November 10, 2024

Read more
November 10, 2024

Outrage Spreads as Disturbing, Racially Charged Messages Reach Students and Others By Dolores Quintana Schools on the Westside of Los...
News

8 Things to Do in Big Bear Lake: A Local’s Guide to Adventure and Relaxation

November 8, 2024

Read more
November 8, 2024

Nestled in the San Bernardino Mountains, Big Bear Lake is a true gem for nature lovers, families, and adventurers alike....

Photo: Facebook
News

Governor Newsom Convenes Special Session to Protect California Rights Against Future Federal Policies

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Special Session Called To Defend Civil Rights, Reproductive Freedom, Climate Initiatives Governor Gavin Newsom has announced a special session of...
News

Megacity Review: Genaro Trejo’s Global Platform for Urban Arts and Literature Launches in Los Angeles’ Westside

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Santa Monica, CA – A new voice has arrived on the Los Angeles literary scene with the launch of Megacity...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Chinese Chemical Company and Executives Indicted for Allegedly Fueling Fentanyl Crisis in Los Angeles

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

U.S. DOJ Charges Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech and Executives With 13 Counts  A federal grand jury has indicted Hubei Aoks Bio-Tech...

Photo: LA Public Health
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Coming to Culver City on Nov. 12

November 7, 2024

Read more
November 7, 2024

Get Free Vaccine Shots for All Ages—No Appointment Needed Culver City, in collaboration with the Los Angeles County Department of...

Photo: Starbucks
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Starbucks Kicks Off the Holidays with Festive Cups, New Drinks, and a Special Surprise

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Returning Classics, Cran-Merry Refreshers, and Expanded Pastry Selections on Thursday Starbucks is ringing in the holiday season with the return...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Lei’d Cookies in Culver City Offers Sweet In-Store Discount For a Challenging Week

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Handcrafted Flavors, Community Spirit: Enjoy Lei’d Cookies’ Limited-Time Offer Lei’d Cookies, a popular dessert spot in Culver City’s Hayden Tract...

Photo Credit: Republique
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Thanksgiving 2024: The Best Places to Order Your Holiday Pies in Los Angeles

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Get Ready for Your Thanksgiving Dinner With the Best Desserts November is the official start of the holiday season and...

Photo: Facebook
News

L.A. County Election Results: Preliminary Counts as of 4:00 a.m. Wednesday Morning

November 6, 2024

Read more
November 6, 2024

Westside Residents Weigh on Representatives, Ballot Measures, Judges and More As of 4:00 a.m., voters in Los Angeles County weighed...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR