L.A. County Election Results: Preliminary Counts as of 1:10 a.m. Wednesday Morning

Westside Residents Weigh on Representatives, Ballot Measures, Judges and More

As of 1:05 a.m., voters in Los Angeles County weighed in on key measures and elected officials for state and national offices. While final results are still pending, several measures and races have preliminary results.

County Measures:



Los Angeles County voters approved Measure A, which focuses on funding for homelessness services and affordable housing, with 55.37% voting in favor and 44.63% opposed. However, Measure G narrowly trailed, with 49.84% voting “yes” and 50.16% voting “no.” Measure E, a Fire Protection Special Tax, received 52.45% support and 47.55% opposition.

United States Representative Races:

In the race for U.S. Representative seats in key districts:

In the 32nd District, incumbent Brad Sherman leads with 66.69% over Larry Thompson, who received 33.31%.

Sydney Kamlager-Dove secured a large lead in the 37th District, with 79.6% of the vote, compared to Juan Rey’s 20.4%.

Maxine Waters, in the 43rd District, holds a commanding 74.56% lead over challenger Steve Williams, who has 25.44%.

California State Senate and Assembly Races

In the State Senate, 27th District incumbent Henry Stern leads with 65.59% over Lucie Volotzky’s 34.41%.

Key results in the California State Assembly races include:

In the 42nd District, Jacqui Irwin holds 60.21% against Ted Nordblum’s 39.79%.

Rick Chavez Zbur leads in the 51st District with 74.52%, with Stephan Hohil trailing at 25.48%.

Isaac G. Bryan has a significant lead in the 55th District, earning 80.45% against Keith G. Cascio’s 19.55%.

In the 61st District, Tina Simone McKinnor has 76.49% of the vote, while Alfonso Hernandez has 23.51%.

Al Muratsuchi leads in the 66th District with 59.47% against George Barks’ 40.53%.

Statewide Ballot Measures

Voters statewide made decisions on numerous ballot measures:

Measure 2: Approved with 59.78% support.

Measure 3: Approved with 64.51%.

Measure 4: Approved with 62.25%.

Measure 5: Rejected, with 49.15% voting yes and 50.85% voting no.

Measure 6: Approved with 52.31%.

Measure 32: Passed with 52.29%.

Measure 33: Rejected with only 42.27% in favor.

Measure 34: Narrowly defeated with 47.37% support.

Measure 35: Approved with 65.46%.

Measure 36: Approved with 66.46%.

Judicial Races

In judicial races for Judge of the Superior Court:

Office No. 39: George A. Turner Jr. leads with 57% over Steve Napolitano’s 43%.

Office No. 48: Ericka J. Wiley has 55.13%, while Renee Rose has 44.87%.

Office No. 97: Sharon Ransom has a strong lead with 65.15% over La Shae Henderson, who has 34.85%.

Office No. 135: Georgia Huerta leads with 55.95% against Steven Yee Mac’s 44.05%.

Office No. 137: Tracey M. Blount is ahead with 55.95%, while Luz E. Herrera has 44.05%.

Los Angeles District Attorney Race

Nathan Hochman has a substantial lead in the race for the office of Los Angeles District Attorney with 61.22% of the vote, while incumbent George Gascón has 38.78%.

Presidential Race

In the presidential race, Donald Trump has garnered 267 electoral votes, while Kamala Harris has 224. Trump is just three electoral votes short of the 270 required to secure the presidency. The Associated Press has yet to call the race, although Trump has already given a victory speech.

These results remain unofficial, with additional updates expected as vote counts continue. We will update the totals as the vote counts progress.