High Alert: L.A. County Braces for Extreme Fire Weather and Powerful Winds

Photo: National Weather Service

Residents Urged To Prepare as Red Flag Warning Goes into Effect 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department, Sheriff’s Department, and Office of Emergency Management are on high alert as forecasts warn of dangerous fire conditions and extreme winds expected to impact the region from late Tuesday through Thursday afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation Red Flag Warning for much of Los Angeles County, predicting very dry weather and extreme winds, with gusts reaching up to 100 miles per hour in some areas. These conditions pose a high risk of rapid fire spread should a blaze ignite, and power outages are also likely.

High winds this strong also represent a risk to drivers on the road, so the National Weather Service reminded residents to take care when driving in windy conditions. Extreme crosswinds will occur for east-to-west roads like the 101, 210, and 118. 

“With widespread critical fire weather conditions impacting Southern California, the County of Los Angeles Fire Department has implemented its augmented staffing plan by ordering additional staffing and pre-deployment of ground and aerial resources throughout Los Angeles County,” Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone said. “It takes cooperation, communication, and community action to ensure the safety and survival of residents in wildfire-prone areas. I urge residents to take appropriate precautions and familiarize themselves with the Ready! Set! Go! program and Know Your Zone platform.”

Sheriff Robert G. Luna echoed these warnings, urging residents to prepare for potential evacuations. “We are fully equipped and ready to respond to any emergency incidents that may arise in our communities,” he said. “We encourage residents in high-risk areas to be prepared for the unexpected and be ready to evacuate with essential items, such as important medications, documents, and personal belongings.”

The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management wanted to make sure that residents are ready for anything. “Our emergency response officials are world-class and will stand ready to defend lives and property,” said Kevin McGowan, the department’s director. “We need all residents in L.A. County to be individually prepared by staying informed and ready to evacuate at a moment’s notice, especially if you live in canyon, mountain, or foothill communities.”

Officials are urging residents to follow these safety measures:

  • Stay Informed: Sign up for emergency notifications at alert.lacounty.gov, monitor local news, and keep a battery-operated radio on hand for updates in case of power outages.
  • Plan Ahead: Charge mobile devices, keep flashlights accessible, and ensure vehicles are parked in driveways and facing the street for quick evacuation.
  • Be Evacuation Ready: Prepare in advance by gathering essential items and reviewing evacuation plans with family members.

The Los Angeles Fire Department has also issued a Red Flag Parking Restriction warning in Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zones (VHFHSZ), effective Wednesday, November 6, at 8:00 a.m. for a minimum of 24 hours. These restrictions will ensure fire engines have unimpeded access in the event of a blaze and allow residents to evacuate if necessary. Illegally parked vehicles in designated Red Flag areas will be towed. The restrictions will remain in place until conditions are reassessed.

For more information on Red Flag restrictions, visit www.LAFD.org/redflag, and for preparedness tips, visit Ready.lacounty.gov. You can also check the map of red flag restrictions here

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) has prepared its crews to swiftly respond to potential power outages expected during this week’s forecast of high winds and hazardous fire conditions across Los Angeles. LADWP announced plans to restore power to affected areas quickly and safely, and is advising residents to take precautions and report any outages.

In preparation for possible power disruptions, LADWP encourages customers to sign up for outage alerts via text or email, available in English and Spanish, to stay informed on service status. Residents can also report outages and check real-time updates on LADWP’s website at www.LADWP.com/Outages.

LADWP reminds the public that high winds can topple trees or cause branches and palm fronds to strike power lines, which may lead to outages. Crews responding to such incidents will first secure affected areas to prevent public safety hazards posed by downed lines. Only after the area is safe will teams begin clearing entangled trees and working on repairs to restore power.

In the event of downed or dangling wires, LADWP urges residents to exercise extreme caution. “Always assume a downed wire is live,” LADWP officials advised. “Do not touch or approach any downed wire, and immediately report it by calling 9-1-1.”

LADWP shared these additional tips for residents in case of a power outage:

  • Report power outages online or call 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397).
  • Register for outage alerts at www.ladwp.com/outagealert.
  • Turn off all lights except one, so you can tell when power is restored.
  • Keep refrigerators closed to preserve food.
  • Check on vulnerable neighbors to ensure their safety.
