Driver Arrested in Culver City for Narcotics Possession and Unregistered Firearm

Early Morning Traffic Stop Reveals Suspected Drugs and Loaded Gun

A traffic stop early Friday morning led to the arrest of a driver on suspicion of narcotics possession and carrying an unregistered loaded firearm, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Shortly before 2 a.m., officers observed a vehicle speeding and committing several traffic violations while traveling through the area. The officers initiated a stop near La Cienega Boulevard and Wrightcrest Drive and approached the driver, who exhibited clear signs of intoxication.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered a small baggie containing a substance resembling narcotics, along with a loaded and unregistered handgun inside the vehicle. The driver was subsequently taken into custody and booked at the Culver City Police Department jail for possession of narcotics while armed with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were available at the time of reporting.