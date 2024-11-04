Early Morning Call From Community Leads to Burglary Arrest in Culver City

Police Respond To Suspicious Activity Call, Arrest Suspect With Pickaxe

Culver City police arrested a man early Friday morning in an attempted burglary after officers responded to a call about suspicious activity behind a business on Washington Boulevard.

Officers arrived just after 2 a.m. and detained two men without incident near the back of a business on the 8600 block, authorities said. After investigating, police determined that one of the men had attempted to pry open the rear door with a pickaxe.

The suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted commercial burglary, officials reported via a press release.

CCPD credited quick community reporting for the response, describing it as an example of collaboration between police and residents to prevent crime and ensure safety for local businesses.