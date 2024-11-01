Two Events in Culver City This Weekend: Bike Registration and Dance Performance

Put the Brakes on Bicycle Theft and Enjoy an Evening of Dance and Interactive Art

The Culver City Police Department is encouraging residents to register their bikes for free at a community event aimed at reducing bike theft. The registration event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Culver City Police Department.

With numerous bikes recovered by officers each year, many cannot be returned to their owners due to lack of registration. By registering their bikes, residents increase the chances of getting their bikes back if lost or stolen.

Participants do not need to bring their bikes to the event. Instead, they can simply bring the bike’s serial number, and make and model information, and officers will guide them through the registration process.

Heidi Duckler Dance Company is set to present “What Remains Un/Seen,” a live, interactive performance exploring themes of surveillance and visibility, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Wende Museum and Garden in Culver City.

Choreographed and directed by Heidi Duckler, the founder and artistic director of Heidi Duckler Dance, the performance is inspired by themes from the museum’s ongoing “Counter/Surveillance” exhibition. Scenic designer Efren Delgadillo Jr. has crafted a set enhanced with multimedia projections, live music, and soundscapes, immersing the audience within the museum’s gardens. This dynamic setting invites viewers to engage thoughtfully with the complex ideas surrounding surveillance and perception.



Tickets and more information on “What Remains Un/Seen” can be found on the Heidi Duckler Dance website.