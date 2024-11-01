November 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Two Events in Culver City This Weekend: Bike Registration and Dance Performance

Photo: Heidi Duckler Dance Company

Put the Brakes on Bicycle Theft and Enjoy an Evening of Dance and Interactive Art

The Culver City Police Department is encouraging residents to register their bikes for free at a community event aimed at reducing bike theft. The registration event is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Culver City Police Department.

With numerous bikes recovered by officers each year, many cannot be returned to their owners due to lack of registration. By registering their bikes, residents increase the chances of getting their bikes back if lost or stolen.

Participants do not need to bring their bikes to the event. Instead, they can simply bring the bike’s serial number, and make and model information, and officers will guide them through the registration process.

Heidi Duckler Dance Company is set to present “What Remains Un/Seen,” a live, interactive performance exploring themes of surveillance and visibility, on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at the Wende Museum and Garden in Culver City.

Choreographed and directed by Heidi Duckler, the founder and artistic director of Heidi Duckler Dance, the performance is inspired by themes from the museum’s ongoing “Counter/Surveillance” exhibition. Scenic designer Efren Delgadillo Jr. has crafted a set enhanced with multimedia projections, live music, and soundscapes, immersing the audience within the museum’s gardens. This dynamic setting invites viewers to engage thoughtfully with the complex ideas surrounding surveillance and perception.

Tickets and more information on “What Remains Un/Seen” can be found on the Heidi Duckler Dance website.

Photo: Facebook
News

All You Need to Know to Attend the Dodgers Victory Parade Tomorrow in DTLA

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

World Champions and LA’s Team to Greet Angelenos After Win of NY Yankees The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that their...

Photo Credit: Google Earth
News

Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

November 1, 2024

Read more
November 1, 2024

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement  California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement...

Photo Credit: Santa Monica History Museum
News

Dia De Los Muertos 2024: Here’s Where To Celebrate The Holiday Tradition This Weekend

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Los Angeles Has a Variety of Ways to Explore Latino Culture and Honor Ancestors Starting just after Halloween, Dia de...
News, Video

(Video) Downtown L.A. Reacts to World Series Victory

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Dodgers Are World Series Champs For The Eighth Time https://www.tiktok.com/t/ZTFtyDDKn/

Photo: Official
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Halloween Pre-Game Party Brings Chills and Spooky Thrills to The Rose Venice

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

Enjoy Halloween With Festive Cocktails, Appetizers, and a Costume Contest The Rose Venice in Venice is set to host a...
News, Video

(Video) Something About Her’s First Tea Time Was a Big Hit

October 31, 2024

Read more
October 31, 2024

The Next Date is November Third. Beautiful vibes, deciduous food and drink. Don’t miss it. @Something About Her @culvercitywlanews Something...

Photo Credit: Dolores Quintana
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Something About Her Sandwich Shop Hosts Second Exclusive Tea Time on November 3

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

By Dolores Quintana West Hollywood’s Delightful Sandwich Spot by Vanderpump Rules Stars Has Tea Service Something About Her, the adorable...

Photo: Instagram
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Helms Bakery Reopens in Culver City After 55 Years, Welcoming Fans Old and New

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Iconic West LA Bakery Returns With Pastries, Sandwiches, and Nostalgia After teasing Westside residents since January 2023 on Instagram, Helms...

Photo: YouTube
News

Los Angeles Dodgers Win 2024 World Series in Thrilling Comeback Against Yankees

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Dodgers Claims the Championship Title With a Stunning Victory The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions as of 8:56...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Arrest Suspect After Witnessing Suspicious Behavior

October 30, 2024

Read more
October 30, 2024

Vigilance of Officers on Patrol Removes Illegal Weapon from the Streets Culver City Police officers were on patrol early Wednesday...
News, Video

(Video) Home Front Build Maintains Original Architectural Vision For Modern Homes

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

For More Information, Go to homefrontbuild.com @culvercitywlanews Home Front Build Adapts Original Vision of Architect Into Modern Structures #home #construction...
News, Real Estate

Kanye West Buys $35 Million Beverly Park Mansion in Exclusive Beverly Hills Neighborhood

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

The 20,000-Square-Foot Estate Comes Just After West Sold His Gutted Malibu Home According to property records, rapper Kanye West, now...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Governor Gavin Newsom Allocates $827 Million to Combat Homelessness Statewide

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

New Funding Aims To Create Housing, Expand Shelters, Enhance Support Services Governor Gavin Newsom announced $827 million in new state...
News, Video

At Vistamar School – Discover the way high school should be

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Students achieve remarkable outcomes with our strong academics, small classes, and personalized approach. Our graduates don’t just attend college—they excel....

Photo: YouTube
News

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder in Alleged Attack on Valet and Six Others

October 29, 2024

Read more
October 29, 2024

Man Faces Multiple Charges After a Series of Assaults That Left Seven Injured Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón...

