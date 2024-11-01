Beverly Hills City Government Agrees to a Stipulated Judgment After Blocking Abortion Clinic Opening

City to Implement Training, Oversight on Reproductive Rights Following Legal Settlement

California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced a legal agreement with Beverly Hills, resolving accusations that the city obstructed the opening of an abortion clinic, violating state reproductive rights laws. Specifically, the agreement alleges that the city of Beverly Hills violated the State Constitution, Article I, sections 1 and 1.1, and the state law, the Reproductive Privacy Act, Health and Safety Code section 123460.

The stipulated judgment, filed today, mandates comprehensive compliance measures, including training and reporting, to ensure adherence to California’s reproductive healthcare laws. You can use these links to read the full text of the complaint and the judgment.

Rob Bonta’s social media statement said, “We’re holding Beverly Hills accountable for preventing a reproductive health clinic from opening and failing to protect CA’s constitutional right to abortion. Reproductive healthcare is a fundamental right. My office will always defend that right.”

In September 2022, DuPont Clinic, an abortion provider based in Washington, D.C., sought to open a location in Beverly Hills. Despite publicly supporting reproductive rights, Beverly Hills officials allegedly imposed significant barriers that ultimately prevented DuPont from establishing its clinic.

Attorney General Bonta expressed concern over the city’s actions, stating, “It is troubling that, even here in California, Beverly Hills officials have taken actions reminiscent of those in extremist red states by illegally interfering with… a new reproductive healthcare clinic.”

The California Department of Justice (DOJ) launched an investigation, finding that city officials actively worked to hinder DuPont’s efforts by delaying permits and pressuring the property owner to terminate the clinic’s lease. City leaders, including the former mayor, reportedly cited false security concerns, claiming without evidence that the clinic would attract bomb threats and “lone-wolf” attacks, leading the building owner, Douglas Emmett, to end the lease with DuPont.

Under the stipulated judgment, Beverly Hills will take several steps to ensure compliance with state laws protecting reproductive healthcare rights. The city will be required to:

Implement training on the California Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, the federal FACE Act, and California’s protections for reproductive healthcare.

Conduct regular training for city employees on reproductive healthcare rights and post training materials publicly.

Appoint a Reproductive Compliance Officer to oversee compliance and ensure training and reporting requirements are met.

Develop a complaint process for potential violations of reproductive rights, reporting findings to the DOJ annually for five years.

“This first-of-its-kind agreement will ensure that the City abides by comprehensive training and education of reproductive healthcare laws,” said Bonta, emphasizing that the agreement will serve as a benchmark for other municipalities.

The court-approved judgment concludes the DOJ’s inquiry, and Beverly Hills must comply with all measures specified in the agreement to uphold California’s commitment to reproductive healthcare access.

The city responded with a statement on its website, which says, “The City of Beverly Hills and the State Attorney General’s Office have entered into a stipulated judgment regarding the planned opening of the reproductive health services facility ‘DuPont Clinic’ in Beverly Hills.

The stipulated judgment contains no admission or finding of wrongdoing, and the City will not be subject to any fines or penalties. In the agreed-upon filing, the stipulated judgment also cannot be referenced in any current or future litigation.

“The City cooperated fully with the Attorney General’s investigation, and the evidence presented demonstrated that the City did not interfere with the planned opening of the clinic and the decision to rescind DuPont Clinic’s lease was not made by the City of Beverly Hills,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “We disagree with the allegations in the Attorney General’s complaint.”

Per its agreement with the Attorney General’s Office, the City will develop a training module for select employees and elected officials regarding compliance with state and federal reproductive healthcare law.

“Beverly Hills is already home to medical facilities that offer complete reproductive health services,” added Mayor Friedman. “The City reaffirms and pledges that it did not and will not discriminate against any reproductive healthcare provider and strongly supports a woman’s right to choose.”