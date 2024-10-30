Helms Bakery Reopens in Culver City After 55 Years, Welcoming Fans Old and New

Iconic West LA Bakery Returns With Pastries, Sandwiches, and Nostalgia

After teasing Westside residents since January 2023 on Instagram, Helms Bakery has officially announced an opening date for the return of the celebrated bakery. Today, November 1, 2024, is the first day that Culver City residents can finally see what this new version of the old standby has to offer, as reported by Eater LA.

As you might imagine, the video from the bakery shows an assortment of cookies, croissants, donuts, cinnamon rolls, and pies, including cherry and chicken pot pie. One video cruised over some pre-packaged sandwiches, including egg salad, chicken salad, and tuna salad, among others. Coffee will be served as is normal at most bakeries, but Helms will roast their own beans.

Helms Bakery originally delivered their baked goods with adorable yellow trucks to people around Los Angeles from 1931 to 1969 and the bakery itself was huge. Where the first bakery once stood is now a complex of eateries and stores which is now known as the Helms Bakery District.

South Korean American restaurateur Sang Yoon, who owns Father’s Office, has been on this quest to reopen Helms since 2012 and the time is now at hand. Executive Chef Nanor Harboyan, formerly of Destroyer, and baker Jacob Fraijo are in charge of the day-to-day food production for the restaurant, per Eater LA’s report.

Helms Bakery is located at 3220 Helms Avenue in Culver City and will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday with an eye to expanding hours and days in the future.