Chef Wes Avila Opens MXO Steakhouse Featuring Monterrey Cuisine and Wood-Fire Cooking

Celebrate Día de Los Muertos at Mxo From October 31st to November 2nd

Chef Wes Avila, known for his acclaimed ventures Guerilla Tacos, Angry Egret Dinette, and Ka’Teen, has launched his newest restaurant, MXO Steakhouse, in West Hollywood at 826 North La Cienega Blvd.

MXO, which stands for “Mexican Origins,” is a contemporary Mexican steakhouse that emphasizes wood-fire cooking, inspired by Avila’s recent travels to Monterrey. The bustling culinary scene there ignited the vision for MXO, allowing him to blend his Mexican roots with a modern dining experience.

You can celebrate Día de los Muertos from October 31st to November 2nd at MXO, as a post on their Instagram page says, “Each evening will feature live music and chef specials honoring our loved ones, highlighting the tradition of bringing family together.”

The restaurant is a collaboration between Avila and partners Sam Nazarian, Marc Anthony, and Giancarlo Pagani. After the closure of Angry Egret Dinette earlier this year, fans eagerly awaited Avila’s next culinary chapter. MXO Steakhouse offers an exciting new venture in the heart of West Hollywood’s dining scene

Hours for MXO Steakhouse are Tuesday through Thursday: 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday: 5:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., and the eatery is closed on Sunday and Monday.