Suspect Arrested for Violent Attack on Longtime West Hollywood Valet

West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department to Announce Arrest on Tuesday

A male suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted murder following a violent assault on a well-liked longtime parking valet attendant, 51-year-old Efrain “Frankie” Zarazua, in West Hollywood. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Department will hold a press conference on Tuesday, October 22 to announce the arrest and the identity of the suspect.

The incident occurred on Sept. 14, 2024, at approximately 10:27 p.m. The suspect reportedly punched the valet attendant to the ground, rendering him unconscious, and then repeatedly kicked the victim in the head and upper body before fleeing the scene, according to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

In addition to the valet attack, the suspect is believed to be linked to several other assaults that took place the same night in the West Hollywood area. Detectives are investigating the incidents, which occurred within a short time frame.



Thankfully, the family of Efrain “Frankie” Zarazua posted an update on September 24 on the GoFundMe page set up to raise money to assist in his recovery. The update stated that while he had left ICU and was continuing to recover, his head injuries, including swelling of the brain and a broken cheekbone would require time to fully heal.