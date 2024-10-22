How to Attend Courageous Conversations: Navigating Race Relations in Culver City

Youth Panelists Discuss Breaking Racial Barriers and Fostering Inclusivity

Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee (EHRAC) will host an event titled “Courageous Conversations: Navigating Race Relations” on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, Rotunda Room.

The event will feature youth panelists from Culver City High School (CCHS) and EHRAC sharing personal stories about their experiences navigating race relations. The discussion, aimed at fostering understanding, will explore how young people are breaking barriers and building bridges across racial divides. Through facilitated conversations, the event hopes to promote a more inclusive and compassionate community.

In addition, there will be a special presentation in honor of Latino Heritage Month.

Attendance requires registration and a waiver, and attendees are encouraged to register in advance here. For more information on Culver City’s Equity and Human Relations Advisory Committee, check out the Committee’s webpage or to learn more about diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the city, visit the Culver City website.

The event is free and open to the public.