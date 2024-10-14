Local Pumpkin Patches Open for Fall Fun and Family Activities Across West Los Angeles

Explore the Best Pumpkin Patches For a Festive Halloween Season

By Dolores Quintana

Spooky season has officially begun and local pumpkin patches are opening to welcome the public who are seeking family fun and the perfect pumpkin for their home. Almost every pumpkin patch comes with fun yet scary decor and lots of activities for the kids. It’s a great time to get into the Halloween spirit and celebrate fall with your loved ones. Check out the list below for the best pumpkin patches in West Los Angeles.

Photo Credit: Instagram The Brentwood Country Mart

Brentwood Country Mart Honor System Pumpkin Patch

The Brentwood Country Mart’s annual Honor System Pumpkin Patch is now open. The Country Mart announced on Instagram that you can “choose your canvas—small, medium, or large, in a range of colors. Let the carving begin. Available until October 31.” It doesn’t have all the bells and whistles of the other patches but has the virtue of being able to get in, select your pumpkin, pay for it, and leave quickly and easily.

Mr. Bones Pumpkins:

Mr. Bones Pumpkins, formerly a staple of West Hollywood, is now located at 3443 S Sepulveda Boulevard in Culver City. While the location is smaller, it does have onsite paid parking as well as fun activities including face painting, pumpkin decorating, a petting zoo, slides, a straw maze, giant rocking horses, food trucks, and a pumpkin village.

The patch opened for business last week and will remain open until October 30. For more information about parking please click here. Street parking is available, but be sure to check all posted signs to avoid parking tickets, particularly on College Blvd. The patch has a new mascot, a giant owl made of mini-pumpkins.

Photo Credit: Facebook Mr. Bones Pumpkins

Hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with entry closing at 7:30 p.m. Activities close between 8:00 and 8:30 p.m. Mr. Bones does offer delivery services. Delivery is offered on weekdays only, please email us at info@mrbones.com for pricing.

Photo Credit: Instagram Shawn’s Pumpkins

Shawn’s Pumpkins

Shawn’s Pumpkins is another Culver City area patch and has changed its location this year to 3443 S. Sepulveda Boulevard. They allow pets, but only during the weekdays, and accept cash and credit cards. Your family will find bounce houses, pony rides, a chance to engage with adorable creatures in our petting zoo, a train ride, a mini straw maze, giant inflatable slides, games, kiddie rides, face painting, and numerous adorable photo-op spots. Admission is free on weekdays, but express tickets are available to avoid lines. Weekend admission is only $2.50 for anyone aged 15 and up. Parking is free but limited although there is street parking available.

They will be open until November 2, with hours varying from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. this week and expanding to 9:00 or 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. or 9:00 p.m. depending on the day of the week, with longer hours on the weekend. Shawn’s has a food stand that offers kettle corn, funnel cake, hot dogs, tacos, empanadas, pizza, agua frescas, sodas, and much more. Their food stands are open from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on weekdays and from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m on weekends.

Mr. Jack O’Lantern’s Pumpkin Patch

Mr. Jack O’Lantern’s Pumpkin Patch is located in West Los Angeles at 11404 Santa Monica Boulevard. In addition to being able to select your perfect pumpkin, the patch does sell food and beverages and has activities including pumpkin decorating, photo stations, pumpkin bowling, tumbling tombstones, candy corn hole, animal viewing and feeding, bouncy house, pumpkin putting, and a pumpkin smash. You can buy unlimited Jack Passes for unlimited access to all games and activities, one mini pumpkin, and one session of pumpkin decorating. The jack pass does not include pumpkin smash, spin it to win it, or tractor rides.

Photo Credit: Facebook Mr. Jack O’Lanterns

Mr. Jack O’Lanterrn’s Pumpkin takes orders online for pickup, delivers, and does custom carving and home and porch displays. It is open until October 31 and is open daily from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. All of their locations including the ones in Brea and Torrance are open.

Lopez Ranch Pumpkins and Christmas Trees

Lopez Ranch Pumpkins and Christmas Trees has moved to Villa Marina Marketplace 13450 Maxella Avenue in Marina del Rey, across from The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf. They do not have a website, but they are open officially. Their Facebook page, which updates the patch’s hours and activities describes it as a “traditional, quaint old School neighborhood Pumpkin Patch in beautiful Marina del Rey!”

Photo Credit: Facebook Lopez



There is no charge for admission to the patch, but as their post on Facebook said, “A purchase is greatly appreciated.” Pets are welcome. On weekdays, the hours are listed as 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on the weekends, noon. to 5:00 p.m., however, you can contact them for more information via email at LopezRanchLA@GMAIL.com or by phone at (323) 804-5618.