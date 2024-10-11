Altercation Outside Beverly Hills Restaurant Results in Social Media Misinformation

Porta Via Clarifies Details of the Incident, Condemning Violence and Harassment

After a video of an incident in April went viral on social media, the Porta Via restaurant location in Beverly Hills was forced to issue a clarification of the incident and who was involved. A user on Twitter also corrected the record with a first-person video taken from behind the person who confronted the livestreamers. After quoting the tweet from a social media influencer who posted a story that was not accurate, he told users the name of the diner who allegedly was involved and what happened that night.

Porta Via’s statement was posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page and says, “An incident occurred in front of our Beverly Hills location April 26th between several individuals with cameras on the sidewalk who were harassing patrons dining outside.

One of the patrons became involved in a physical altercation with the group. He was not an employee nor a manager as has been recently falsely reported. At the time, police were called and charges were not pressed by anyone involved, and while unfortunate, the matter was closed.

Today, videos from bystanders were posted to social media, which have spread misinformation about the incident.

We deplore violence and harassment of any kind, and all our patrons deserve an enjoyable dining experience at Porta Via.

We look forward to welcoming you as we celebrate our 30th anniversary this fall.”