Update: Culver City Police Find Missing 87-Year-Old Woman with Dementia

Christine Smith, Last Seen on Sunday, Was the Subject of a Silver Alert

In an update at 3:06 p.m., six hours later, Christine Smith has been located by the Culver City Police.

The Culver City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Christine Smith, 87, who was last seen Sunday near her care facility in the 10900 block of Washington Boulevard. Her disappearance was the subject of a Silver Alert warning sent this morning.

Smith, a Black woman, is described as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. She has black eyes and short gray hair. At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a blue sweater, blue jeans, and a hat, and was carrying a walking cane.

Authorities say Smith, who suffers from dementia, is believed to have left the facility on foot.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Culver City Police Department at (310) 253-6202, or Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120.