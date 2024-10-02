Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana Returns to Culver City to Support Local Arts Programs

Annual Event to Raise Funds for Culver City Arts Foundation This Weekend

Culver City’s Tito’s Tacos and Tito’s Handmade Vodka are joining forces once again to host the seventh annual “Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana” on Friday, October 4, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event, which is held at Tito’s Tacos in Culver City, aims to raise funds for the Culver City Arts Foundation, continuing a beloved tradition of supporting local arts. The yearly event is a cause for celebration every October, and appropriately takes place during the second half of Hispanic History Month.

Attendees will enjoy Tito’s Tacos’ award-winning tacos, burritos, and flan, along with specialty cocktails crafted by Tito’s Handmade Vodka. The festive event will also feature five hours of live musical entertainment from world-class mariachi artists, including Mariachi Juvenil Herencia Michoacana, heavy metal rockers Metalachi, and the Grammy-nominated all-female Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles. Traditional Mexican folklórico dances, performed by Folk Revolución, will add to the vibrant celebration. Comedian Eric Schwartz, also known as “Smooth-E,” will serve as Master of Ceremonies for the event.

To purchase tickets, please visit www.titosfiestamexicana.com.

“We are looking forward to continuing this tradition with Tito’s Tacos and supporting the Culver City Arts Foundation,” said Brian Herlihy, Field Sales Director at Tito’s Handmade Vodka. “This event has become a staple not only for us but for the community, and we’re excited for another successful year.”

Since its inception, Tito’s Fiesta Mexicana has raised over $90,000 for the foundation, and this year’s event is expected to contribute significantly to that total. All net proceeds from the event will go directly to the Culver City Arts Foundation, which has played a pivotal role in fostering the city’s thriving arts culture.

“This fiesta brings so much joy to the community,” said Lynne Davidson, co-owner of Tito’s Tacos and granddaughter of the restaurant’s founder, Benjamin Davidson. “There is no better way to celebrate National Taco Day and National Vodka Day than immersing yourself in the vibrant culture of the fiesta while supporting a great cause.”

A limited number of tickets are available, with two packages offered: