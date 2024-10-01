Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle in Culver City, Police Investigation Underway

Culver City Police Seek Witnesses After a Pedestrian Was Killed Monday

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Culver City on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from the Culver City Police Department.

The incident occurred around 4:26 p.m. at the intersection of National Boulevard and Wesley Street. Culver City police and fire department personnel responded to the scene, where the pedestrian, an adult male, was given medical aid before being transported to a nearby hospital. He later died from injuries sustained in the collision, police said.

Culver City Police Traffic Investigators and forensic teams are examining the circumstances surrounding the crash. The driver involved remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities. Preliminary findings suggest the vehicle was traveling along National Boulevard when the pedestrian was struck. Police stated that impairment does not appear to have been a factor in the incident.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

National Boulevard was temporarily closed between Wesley Street and Eastham Drive as investigators processed the scene and collected evidence.

Authorities are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or may have video footage of the area at the time to contact Sergeant Kyle Houck at (310) 253-6260 or via email at kyle.houck@culvercitypd.org.