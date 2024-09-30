October 1, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Well Marriage Center Aims to Improve Relationships with Two Los Angeles Locations

Photo: Official

By Susan Payne

A new marriage counseling center in Los Angeles is hoping to change how the therapeutic world handles relationships. 

Well Marriage Center, a therapist-owned counseling practice located in West Los Angeles and Pasadena, is helping couples build relationship skills, heal relationship trauma, understand their attachment styles, and rekindle intimacy and connection they might have thought was too far gone.      

The Center has locations in seven states and opened its California offices this year. Welcoming all relationships, Well Marriage is a team of licensed, professional therapists offering specialized couples counseling, individual therapy, and relationship wellness programs. 

“We hope that offering a specialty in relationship support can help couples and families in our local communities. Even though many therapists offer marriage counseling, very few are specialized in it,” said Chet Denlinger, CEO of Well Marriage Center. “We tend to think that healthy relationships and deeper connections with others can make the world a better place.”

Ninety percent of couples who complete therapy with a highly trained couples therapist report an increase in their emotional well-being and have more comfort in their relationship, according to the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists. Well Marriage Center has found that not one approach fits all couples, so the therapists are uniquely equipped in the study of relationship therapy approaches to help all couples — married or not. 

“We work from a strengths-based foundation, which means we’re immediately looking for ways couples already connect well or used to connect well, and ways that couples have the capacity for support and success,” Denlinger said. 

Instead of “Tell me about the problem,” the first question a Well Marriage therapist will ask is, “Tell me about how the two of you met and what attracted you to each other initially?”

“It’s a subtle shift that many general practitioner therapists haven’t made, but being strengths-based is a foundational pillar we believe in. It allows us to leverage a couple’s strengths from the start, which helps set them up for success and reminds them they’re on the same team,” Denlinger said. 

Above and beyond therapeutic care, Well Marriage Center counselors cover all bases for couples’ therapy: premarital, marital, and dating therapy, individuals wanting a better relationship with themselves, services for couples who have been together for a time, and non-traditional relationships. Well Marriage Center counselors are skilled in helping couples navigate life changes, heavy conflict, lack of communication, grief, trauma, decreased sexual intimacy, affairs, infidelity, and separation or divorce adjustment. 

“We’re very inclusive in our services and approach for any relationship scenarios that people bring to the table. Our skills transcend traditional notions of ‘marriage counseling’ to encompass any and all relational issues a person may want to work out. We focus on the bonds between people and the relationships people have with themselves. Any person or couple wanting to grow in an emotional or relational context can find a valuable resource in us,” Denlinger added. 

Generally, the results vary depending on the therapist, but between 70-90% of couples find therapy beneficial. While the practice takes work and dedication, it’s highly effective for most couples. You’ll find at Well Marriage Center, that therapists deeply care for your relationships and want them to succeed. 

“In relationships, sometimes we’re afraid of being vulnerable and don’t even realize it’s because of our childhood. Sometimes we have a hard time hearing our partner through different communication styles. Sometimes it’s hard to forgive and begin again. We want to change that for you,” Denlinger said. 

The Center offers in-person couples therapy and virtual couples counseling. For more information on Well Marriage Center, or to find a location near you, visit www.wellmarriagecenter.com.

in News
Related Posts
News

Man Sentenced to 35 Years for Antisemitic Shooting in the Pico Robertson District

September 30, 2024

Read more
September 30, 2024

Suspect Targeted Two Jewish Men Leaving Synagogues, Pleads Guilty  A man who shot and wounded two Jewish men in Los...

Photo: Culver City
News

Culver City City Council Meeting Summary, September 23, 2024

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

City Council Increases Pay, Approves Contracts, Traffic Cameras Following a public hearing, the City Council unanimously approved a five-year agreement...

Photo: If Not Now
News

Rabbis Lead Protest at AIPAC Los Angeles Headquarters, Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Jewish Activists Call for Repentance During Elul, Criticizing AIPAC’s Influence A group of rabbis, Jewish activists, and allies gathered at...

Photo: Facebook
News

Man Dies After Beverly Hills Altercation Involving Father and Child

September 29, 2024

Read more
September 29, 2024

Physical Confrontation on Spalding Drive Leaves One Man Dead A man died after a physical altercation on Saturday afternoon in...
News

Wild Fork Foods: The Next Household Name for Protein

September 27, 2024

Read more
September 27, 2024

By Susan Payne Wild Fork Foods, a modern-day meat and seafood market, is changing the way people shop for and...
News, Video

(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...

Photo: Blue Shield of California
News

Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines Offered at Community Resource Centers in West Los Angeles

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

No-Cost Vaccines and Health Screenings on September 28, With $20 Grocery Gift Cards  L.A. Care Health Plan and Blue Shield...

Photo: Culver City
News

Love Local Event Hosted by Culver City to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage and Support Local Businesses

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Join the Celebration on Saturday, September 28 at Westfield Culver City Culver City is inviting the community to celebrate and...

Photo: CCPD
News

Culver City Police Department Late Night Stop Yields Arrest, Dangerous Item

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Automated License Plate Reader Leads to the Arrest of a Suspect A suspect was arrested late Monday night after Culver...

Photo: UCLA
News, Real Estate

Judge Orders Closure of UCLA’s Jackie Robinson Stadium Amid Veterans Land Lawsuit

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

U.S. District Judge Pushes UCLA and Brentwood School to Resolve Issues Many people in West Los Angeles have been wondering...

Photo: LAPD
News

LAPD Investigates Flash Robberies at 7-Eleven Stores Involving Bicycle-Riding Suspects

September 26, 2024

Read more
September 26, 2024

Groups of Up to 40 Suspects Have Targeted 14 Los Angeles Convenience Stores The Los Angeles Police Department’s Organized Retail...

Photo: LAPD
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Man Indicted on 26 Felony Counts Including Rape, Stalking, Faces Life in Prison

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Police Suspect There May Be More Victims, Seek Public’s Help  Terrance Hawkins has been indicted on 26 felony counts, including...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Quick Bites: New Restaurants, Sad Closures, Espresso Tonics, Free Breakfast Burritos

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Check Out News on Wake and Late, Alfred, Jaca, and Culver City’s Ceviche Stop Chefs Daniel Patterson and Keith Corbin...

Image IAMLA
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Experience Italy in LA: Taste of Italy Returns for a Night of Food, Wine, and Entertainment

September 25, 2024

Read more
September 25, 2024

Sample the Best of Italian Cuisine and Wine at Iamla’s 13th Annual Event The Italian American Museum of Los Angeles...
News, Video

(Video) Wreckage of the Fire in West Los Angeles on Bundy

September 24, 2024

Read more
September 24, 2024

Building engulfed in flames between Ace Hardware and Staples. Traffic on Bundy has been reopened. LAFD Fought the fire for...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR