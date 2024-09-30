September 30, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

(Video) Authentic Sicilian Cafe Opens Along Venice Boardwalk

Castanea is across from the Venice Skatepark

@culvercitywlanews Castanea is across from the Venice Skatepark #venice #venicebeach #italian #italy #sicily #italianfood #california #losangeles #fyp #foodie ♬ original sound – westsidetoday
(Video) For Back-To-School Season, Get Your New Backpack and Duffle Bag at H. Savinar Luggage

September 26, 2024

September 26, 2024

Go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 for more information. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to Savinarluggage.com or call 323-938-2501 #california...
Quick Bites: New Restaurants, Sad Closures, Espresso Tonics, Free Breakfast Burritos

September 25, 2024

September 25, 2024

Check Out News on Wake and Late, Alfred, Jaca, and Culver City’s Ceviche Stop Chefs Daniel Patterson and Keith Corbin...

Image IAMLA
Experience Italy in LA: Taste of Italy Returns for a Night of Food, Wine, and Entertainment

September 25, 2024

September 25, 2024

Sample the Best of Italian Cuisine and Wine at Iamla’s 13th Annual Event The Italian American Museum of Los Angeles...
(Video) Wreckage of the Fire in West Los Angeles on Bundy

September 24, 2024

September 24, 2024

Building engulfed in flames between Ace Hardware and Staples. Traffic on Bundy has been reopened. LAFD Fought the fire for...
(Video) Meat & Seafood Market Opens New West L.A. Location

September 24, 2024

September 24, 2024

For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com @culvercitywlanews For More Info, Go to wildforkfoods.com #california #losangeles #fyp #meat #seafood #fish #venice...
(Video) Here’s Why You Should Get a Library Card at Santa Monica Public Library

September 24, 2024

September 24, 2024

For More Information, Go To smpl.org @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to smpl.org #library #librarycard #losangeles #santamonica #book #books #read...
(Video) H. Savinar Luggage Co.: Offering Brand-Name Luggage and Briefcases For Over a Century

September 19, 2024

September 19, 2024

Open Since 1916, the Company Moved to Culver City About a Year Ago @culvercitywlanews H. Savinar, open since 1916, moved...

Photo: Official
Popular Vietnamese Sandwich Pop-up Returns for One Last Event, Offering Pork and Mushroom Bánh Mì

September 18, 2024

September 18, 2024

Final Chance to Taste Tra An’s Traditional Bánh Mì at September 22 Pop-Up at Cardinale Du Vin Tra An’s bánh...

Photo: Instagram: Ronan
Celebrate With Creative Cocktails and Wine Wednesday at Two of the Westside’s Most Cozy Restaurants

September 17, 2024

September 17, 2024

Enjoy Ronan Restaurant’s Negroni-inspired drinks and Quaff Fine Wine at Hank’s  Ronan, a restaurant located at 7315 Melrose Ave, is...
(Video) Dedication of the Women Life Freedom Square in Westwood

September 17, 2024

September 17, 2024

LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky; State Senator Ben Allen; State Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur; LA City Councilmember Blumenfield; Beverly Hills...
(Video) Thrilling Rides, Arcade Games and Family Fun Happening at Pacific Park in Santa Monica

September 13, 2024

September 13, 2024

Go to https://pacpark.com for more information @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to https://pacpark.com #santamonica #losangeles #california #amusementpark #rollercoaster #fyp ♬...
Photo: Instagram: Eat Poltergeist
Award-Winning Unique Eatery Poltergeist to Close Its Doors at the End of September

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

Fans Have Until Sept. 29 to Experience Chef Diego Argoti’s Bold Creations By Dolores Quintana Two weeks after the PBS...

Photo: Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams
Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Unveils New Fall Flavors For Los Angeles

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

Fall Collection Includes Unexpected Autumn-Inspired Combinations Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has launched its new fall collection, now available both online...

Photo: Official
Santa Monica History Museum’s Annual Event Returns with Top Chefs and Performances

September 11, 2024

September 11, 2024

Gala 2024: A Night of Storytelling, Comedy, and Cuisine for a Cause The Santa Monica History Museum’s annual Gala returns...

