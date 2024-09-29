Rabbis Lead Protest at AIPAC Los Angeles Headquarters, Urging Ceasefire in Gaza

Jewish Activists Call for Repentance During Elul, Criticizing AIPAC’s Influence

A group of rabbis, Jewish activists, and allies gathered at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) headquarters in Century City to lead a protest and call for repentance during the Jewish month of Elul. The protest, led by Rabbis Aryeh Cohen, Robin Podolsky, and Claire Bergen, focused on urging AIPAC to reconsider its political support of U.S. policies concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which demonstrators argue is contributing to violence and suffering in Gaza.

Elul, the final month of the Hebrew calendar before the Jewish New Year, is traditionally a time for reflection and repentance, known as teshuva. During the gathering, the rabbis led participants in a symbolic act of repentance, calling for AIPAC to change its stance on U.S. military and financial aid to Israel. The protesters, including members of the Jewish group IfNotNow, criticized AIPAC for its role in influencing U.S. foreign policy and its financial backing of both Democratic and Republican politicians, which they say perpetuates violence in Gaza.

“If AIPAC does not use this month, the month of Elul, to repent for its critical role in the deaths of tens and possibly over a hundred thousand human beings, then when?” said Rabbi Aryeh Cohen during the demonstration. “When will AIPAC join the majority of American Jews who know that we need a ceasefire and hostage exchange now?”

The protest, which organizers said was peaceful, took a tense turn when the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived in full riot gear, including bean bag guns and mace. Although the rabbis and participants had prepared for potential arrests, they decided to evacuate the building out of concern for their safety.

LAPD officers blocked traffic outside the building using flares, despite no vehicles from the protest being stationed outside. The demonstrators argued that the police response was disproportionate to the peaceful nature of the protest.

IfNotNow, a Jewish activist group, has been vocal in opposing AIPAC’s influence on U.S. policy. “AIPAC is a right-wing organization that has spent millions of dollars to ensure the United States provides endless, unconditional support for the war on Gaza,” said volunteer Leo Shaffer. “It is the single biggest barrier to U.S. political support for a ceasefire and hostage exchange, even though a majority of American Jews support this. We will continue to tell AIPAC, and the world, that genocide is not a Jewish value.”

AIPAC has not issued a statement regarding the protest.