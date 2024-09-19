Culver City Police Arrest Multiple Suspects in Busy Week of Traffic Stops and Crime Investigations

Traffic Stops Lead to Arrests for Drug Sales, Stolen Vehicles, and Illegal Firearms

The Culver City Police Department has issued a recap of police activity via social media channels, the recap is as follows: Culver City Police Department officers made several notable arrests during the week of September 9–15, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance public safety across the city.

On Monday evening, a traffic stop on Sepulveda Boulevard resulted in the arrest of both the driver and passenger for drug sales. Officers recovered numerous fentanyl pills and other evidence of narcotics distribution.

A Tuesday traffic stop at La Cienega Boulevard and Blackwelder Avenue led to the arrest of a driver with an outstanding warrant. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found fentanyl, Xanax pills, and a loaded firearm. The suspect was charged with drug sales and possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Friday morning, police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near Green Valley Circle and Sepulveda Boulevard. The driver, who was on probation for burglary, was apprehended and charged with grand theft auto.

Early Saturday, officers conducted a traffic stop near La Cienega and Washington Boulevard, recovering a loaded ghost gun from the vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were arrested for illegal firearm possession.

Later that morning, officers stopped a vehicle at Sepulveda and Slauson, finding the driver under the influence. Inside the vehicle were various packages, mail addressed to different individuals, and tools commonly used in burglaries.

Authorities continue to encourage the public to report suspicious activities, noting that prompt tips greatly aid officers in maintaining community safety. The department thanks residents for their ongoing support.