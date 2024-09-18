September 19, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

CDC Investigates Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Eggs Which Have Sickened 65 People

Photo: CDC

Cases Reported in California; Eggs Recalled as Officials Warn of Serious Health Risks

Federal health officials are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked to eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

On September 6, 2024, Milo’s Poultry Farms recalled eggs including eggs from Tony’s Fresh Market eggs, which is owned by Milo’s Poultry Farms. All carton sizes and all egg types labeled with Milo’s Poultry Farms,’ including all expiration dates, as well as all carton sizes of Tony’s Fresh Market’ branded eggs, under all expiration dates, have been recalled and present a danger of illness. 

As of Sept. 6, 2024, 65 cases of Salmonella infections have been reported across nine states. The illnesses began between May 23 and Aug. 10, 2024. Of the 63 individuals with available information, 24 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Symptoms of severe Salmonella include diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F, diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving, bloody diarrhea, intense vomiting that prevents you from keeping liquids down, signs of dehydration, such as lack of peeing, dry mouth, and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

CDC is advising people not to eat, sell, or serve recalled eggs. The majority of illnesses occurred in Wisconsin and Illinois; but people have been sickened in California, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, and Virginia. According to the CDC, the tally of people who have fallen ill is likely an undercount of the actual number of people who have been infected because many people recover from Salmonella infections without seeking medical attention and are not tested. Additionally, more recent illnesses may not yet be included due to the time required to determine whether they are part of the outbreak.

Public health officials are gathering data from those affected, including information about their demographics and food consumption in the week leading up to their illnesses. This information is crucial to tracing the source of the outbreak, which has been identified as eggs from Milo’s Poultry Farms.

The CDC and FDA continue to monitor the situation and advise consumers to follow food safety practices, such as thoroughly cooking eggs and avoiding raw or undercooked eggs.

in Food & Drink, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News

Quick Bites: Deals, Specials and Celebrations at Local Restaurants on the Westside

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

Go Go Bird’s New Mid-Day Happy Hour, Sidecar Donuts Lets Fans Choose New Flavor Go Go Bird, known for its...
News

‘A Must-See’: Light in the Piazza Comes to Broad Stage for One Night Musical

September 18, 2024

Read more
September 18, 2024

By Susan Payne An intimate story of contemporary and timeless romance produced by the Musical Theatre Guild is coming to...

Photo : YouTube
News, Real Estate

Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested on Racketeering, Sex Trafficking Charges Amidst $61.5 Million Mansion Sale

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Federal Agents Seized Weapons and Disturbing Evidence From Combs’ Homes Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy,...

Photo: Instagram: Ronan
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate With Creative Cocktails and Wine Wednesday at Two of the Westside’s Most Cozy Restaurants

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Enjoy Ronan Restaurant’s Negroni-inspired drinks and Quaff Fine Wine at Hank’s  Ronan, a restaurant located at 7315 Melrose Ave, is...

Photo: Official
News

Event Update: Pups Without Borders Hosts Dog Adoption Event in Brentwood This Saturday

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Olympians Anita Alvarez, Daniella Ramires, and Nick Itkin to Participate in Adoption Event Pups Without Borders, a dog rescue organization,...

Photo Credit: Instagram: Barney’s Beanery
News

West Hollywood Valet in Critical Condition After Brutal Attack, Suspect Identified

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Kindly Barney’s Beanery Valet Attacked; LASD Seeks Community Assistance A longtime valet at a popular West Hollywood restaurant is in...

Photo: Instagram
News

Fitness Influencer Critically Injured in Bel Air Shooting During Attempted Robbery

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

Four Suspects Remain at Large After Victim Was Shot Multiple Times  A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after being...
News, Video

(Video) Dedication of the Women Life Freedom Square in Westwood

September 17, 2024

Read more
September 17, 2024

LA City Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky; State Senator Ben Allen; State Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur; LA City Councilmember Blumenfield; Beverly Hills...

Photo: YouTube
News

“Recall Katy Yaroslavsky 2025” Recall Campaign Website Launched by Local Group

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Organizers Criticize Councilmember Yaroslavsky’s Leadership, But Have Not Filed By Dolores Quintana The specter of a recall effort against Council...

Photo Credit: YouTube
News

PNC Board Member Kyle McAuley Accused of Assault at Board of Neighborhood Councils Commission Meeting

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Update: PNC President Needed Medical Treatment, Statement from McAuley, Journalists William Gude, the journalist who confronted City Attorney Hydee Feldstein-Soto...

Photo: Facebook
News

Brentwood Crime Report for September 4 Through September 12

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Senior Lead Officer Matthew Kirk Updates the Community  A string of burglaries, vehicle thefts, and other crimes were reported in...

Photo: Official
Entertainment, News

Television Academy Celebrates 76th Emmy Awards Honoring TV Excellence

September 16, 2024

Read more
September 16, 2024

Eugene and Dan Levy Host the Star-Studded Ceremony The Television Academy held the 76th Emmy Awards tonight, recognizing outstanding television...

Photo: Instagram
News

Palms Community Event Marred by Incident Involving Council Member’s Unruly Behavior

September 15, 2024

Read more
September 15, 2024

Council Member Mocks Journalists and Knocks Over PCC President Kay Hartman The Palms Community Council planned an event this weekend...

Photo: Facebook
News

Suspect in the Sexual Assault of a 14-Year-Old Girl Arrested After CCPD Investigation

September 15, 2024

Read more
September 15, 2024

Culver City, Laguna Beach Police Departments Collaborate to Capture Alleged Rapist The Culver City Police Department (CCPD) has revealed that...
News

Students Gain Global Perspective Rooted in Service at Marymount

September 13, 2024

Read more
September 13, 2024

By Susan Payne  Tradition meets innovation at Marymount, an all-girl Catholic independent high school in Los Angeles. As a Religious...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR