Sean “Diddy” Combs Arrested on Racketeering, Sex Trafficking Charges Amidst $61.5 Million Mansion Sale

Federal Agents Seized Weapons and Disturbing Evidence From Combs’ Homes

Sean “Diddy” Combs was arrested on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution, according to federal prosecutors in New York. The arrest took place a week after Combs listed his 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion in Holmby Hills for sale, and the estate remains on sale as of today, the day of the unsealing of the indictment against Combs.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced that when federal agents had conducted searches of Combs’ homes in Los Angeles and Miami earlier this year disturbing evidence was found. During the raids, authorities seized three defaced AR-15 rifles and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil and personal lubricant. They also collected evidence related to alleged “freak-offs” – a term reportedly connected to sex parties that lasted hours or sometimes for days.

Photo Credit: Facebook

The property in question, located in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood, was put on the market for $61.5 million, six months after being raided by Homeland Security agents. The mansion is described as one of the area’s “most spectacular and beautiful estates,” spanning 17,000 square feet and featuring 10 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms.

Combs, 54, originally purchased the estate for $39 million in 2014. Due to the nature of the charges, the rapper will be forced to relinquish his assets related to the charges, including property, funds, and contractual rights, according to The Hill. His lawyers attempted to get the court’s consent for bail today but were denied and Combs pleaded not guilty to the charges.