September 16, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Television Academy Celebrates 76th Emmy Awards Honoring TV Excellence

Photo: Official

Eugene and Dan Levy Host the Star-Studded Ceremony

The Television Academy held the 76th Emmy Awards tonight, recognizing outstanding television programming and individual achievements from the 2023-2024 season. The ceremony took place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles and was broadcast live on ABC, with Eugene and Dan Levy serving as co-hosts. The show was executive produced by Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

A total of 25 awards were presented, along with the prestigious Governors Award, recognizing excellence across the television industry. The list of winners was compiled by the independent accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP.

Presenters at the event included stars from acclaimed television programs, such as Christine Baranski, Kathy Bates, Meredith Baxter, Candice Bergen, Gael Garcia Bernal, Matt Bomer, Zach Braff, Connie Britton, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Giancarlo Esposito, Colin Farrell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lily Gladstone, Selena Gomez, Dulé Hill, Ron Howard, Brendan Hunt, Joshua Jackson, Allison Janney, Don Johnson, Mindy Kaling, Jimmy Kimmel, Padma Lakshmi, Greta Lee, John Leguizamo, George Lopez, Diego Luna, Jane Lynch, Steve Martin, Nava Mau, Rob McElhenney, Reba McEntire, Janel Moloney, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Seth Meyers, Niecy Nash-Betts, Catherine O’Hara, Kaitlin Olson, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Melissa Peterman, Mekhi Phifer, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Sam Richardson, Maya Rudolph, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Martin Short, Jean Smart, Jimmy Smits, Antony Starr, Gina Torres, Susan Kelechi Watson, Damon Wayans, Kristen Wiig, Henry Winkler, Bowen Yang and Steven Yeun.

The “In Memoriam” segment featured a moving performance of “I Am Not Okay” by American singer/songwriter Jelly Roll, honoring industry figures who passed away this year. Special appearances during the show included Olympians Caeleb Dressel, Ilona Maher, Stephen Nedoroscik, and two-time Paralympian Ezra Frech.

The 76th Emmy Awards will be available for streaming on Hulu from Sept. 16 through Sept. 22.

The list of the winners is as follows:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES EBON MOSS-BACHRACH as Richard “Richie” Jerimovich FX The Bear 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES BILLY CRUDUP As Cory Ellison APPLE TV+ The Morning Show 

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES JEREMY ALLEN WHITE as Carmy FX The Bear 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES LIZA COLÓN-ZAYAS as Tina FX The Bear

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES ELIZABETH DEBICKI as Princess Diana NETFLIX The Crown 

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES JEAN SMART as Deborah Vance HBO | MAX Hacks

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM THE TRAITORS PEACOCK Mike Cotton, Executive Producer Toni Ireland, Executive Producer Sam Rees-Jones, Executive Producer Stephen Lambert, Executive Producer Jack Burgess, Executive Producer Tim Harcourt, Executive Producer Ben Cook, Co-Executive Producer Joe Evans, Co-Executive Producer Laura Gallen, Co-Executive Producer Chris Mannion, Co-Executive Producer Emma Carroll, Co-Executive Producer Deena Katz, Co-Executive Producer Zoe Duerden, Supervising Producer Alan Cumming, Producer 

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE JESSICA GUNNING as Martha NETFLIX Baby Reindeer

Jodie Foster accepts the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or Anthology series or movie for “True Detective: Night Country” during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

OUTSTANDING SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER HBO | MAX John Oliver, Executive Producer/Host Tim Carvell, Executive Producer Liz Stanton, Executive Producer Jeremy Tchaban, Co-Executive Producer Catherine Owens, Supervising Producer Whit Conway, Producer Kaye Foley, Producer Laura L. Griffin, Producer Christopher McDaniel, Producer Kate Mullaney, Producer Matt Passet, Producer Megan Peck Shub, Producer Wynn Van Dusen, Producer Marian Wang, Producer Charles Wilson, Producer Rebecca Etchberger, Producer Nicole Franza, Line Producer 

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL, Written by ALEX EDELMAN HBO | MAX Alex Edelman: Just For Us 

Lily Gladstone, left, and Greta Lee present the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or Anthology series or movie during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE, Directed by STEVEN ZAILLIAN NETFLIX Ripley 

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES, Written by PAUL W. DOWNS, Written by JEN STATSKY, Written by LUCIA ANIELLO HBO | Max Hacks Bulletproof

OUTSTANDING TALK SERIES THE DAILY SHOW COMEDY CENTRAL Jon Stewart, Executive Producer/Host Jennifer Flanz, Executive Producer James “Baby Doll” Dixon, Executive Producer Ramin Hedayati, Co-Executive Producer Justin Melkmann, Co-Executive Producer Zhubin Parang, Co-Executive Producer Ian Berger, Supervising Producer Max Browning, Supervising Producer Pamela DePace, Supervising Producer David Kibuuka, Supervising Producer David Paul Meyer, Supervising Producer Elise Terrell, Supervising Producer Sushil Dayal, Supervising Producer Dan Amira, Producer Jocelyn Conn, Producer Jeff Gussow, Producer Brittany Radocha, Producer Shawna Shepherd, Producer Beth Shorr, Producer Ronny Chieng, Host Jordan Klepper, Host Michael Kosta, Host Desi Lydic, Host Dulcé Sloan, Host

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE LAMORNE MORRIS as North Dakota Deputy Witt Farr FX Fargo 

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES, Written by WILL SMITH APPLE TV+ Slow Horses Negotiating With Tigers 

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE, Written by RICHARD GADD NETFLIX Baby Reindeer 

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES, Directed by CHRISTOPHER STORER FX The Bear Fishes 

Gina Torres, from left, Viola Davis, and Christine Baranski present the award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

GOVERNORS AWARD GREG BERLANTI OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES, Directed by  FREDERICK E.O. TOYE FX Shōgun Crimson Sky 

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE RICHARD GADD as Donny NETFLIX Baby Reindeer

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE JODIE FOSTER as Detective Elizabeth Danvers HBO | MAX True Detective: Night Country 

OUTSTANDING LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES BABY REINDEER NETFLIX Richard Gadd, Executive Producer Wim De Greef, Executive Producer Petra Fried, Executive Producer Matt Jarvis, Executive Producer Ed Macdonald, Executive Producer Matthew Mulot, Producer 

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES HIROYUKI SANADA as Yoshii Toranaga FX Shōgun 

Justin Marks, center, and Hiroyuki Sanada, center right, and the team from “Shogun” accepts the award for outstanding drama series during the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES ANNA SAWAI as Toda Mariko FX Shōgun 

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES SHŌGUN FX Justin Marks, Executive Producer Michaela Clavell, Executive Producer Edward L. McDonnell, Executive Producer Michael De Luca, Executive Producer Rachel Kondo, Executive Producer Shannon Goss, Co-Executive Producer Jamie Vega Wheeler, Co-Executive Producer Hiroyuki Sanada, Producer Eriko Miyagawa, Producer Erin Smith, Produced by Matt Lambert, Consulting Producer

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES HACKS HBO | MAX Produced by Jen Statsky, Executive Producer Paul W. Downs, Executive Producer Lucia Aniello, Executive Producer Michael Schur, Executive Producer David Miner, Executive Producer Morgan Sackett, Executive Producer Guy Branum, Co-Executive Producer Andrew Law, Co-Executive Producer Carol Leifer, Co-Executive Producer Joe Mande, Co-Executive Producer Aisha Muharrar, Co-Executive Producer Samantha Riley, Supervising Producer Ashley Glazier, Producer Nate Young,

in Entertainment, News
