Brentwood Crime Report for September 4 Through September 12

Senior Lead Officer Matthew Kirk Updates the Community 

A string of burglaries, vehicle thefts, and other crimes were reported in the Brentwood area between September 4 and September 12, 2024, according to the latest update from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Senior Lead Officer Matthew Kirk.

Burglaries

Two burglaries occurred on September 4. At 5:30 p.m., suspects broke into a residence on the 600 block of North Tigertail Road by smashing a rear window and stealing jewelry and purses. Less than an hour later, at 6:25 p.m., another burglary took place on the 1200 block of North Norman Place, where suspects entered an unlocked home and stole jewelry.

Before these incidents, West Los Angeles patrol officers were investigating a burglary in the nearby Cheviot Hills community, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. that same day. Officers were able to track down the suspects’ vehicle, leading to a crash and the arrest of four suspects. Detectives later confirmed these individuals were responsible for the Brentwood burglaries.

Burglary and Theft from Motor Vehicles

Between September 1 and September 2, a vehicle parked on the 900 block of Wellesley Avenue was burglarized. The suspect, using unknown means, gained access to the vehicle and stole a driver’s license and credit cards. LAPD reminds residents not to leave key fobs or valuables inside their vehicles, even when parked in secure garages.

Grand Theft Auto

On September 5, a 2013 Toyota Prius was stolen from the 11700 block of San Vicente Boulevard. Authorities urge residents to lock their vehicles and never leave keys inside. Owners of 2010-2021 Kia and Hyundai models are advised to take extra precautions due to an increase in thefts linked to vulnerabilities in their ignition systems.

Theft

A key lockbox was stolen from outside an apartment building on the 11600 block of Montana Avenue between August 30 and September 9. 

Crime Prevention Tips

Senior Lead Officer Kirk emphasized the importance of securing homes and vehicles, using alarms, and maintaining functional security cameras. He also warned of suspects using Wi-Fi jammers to disable wireless security systems during burglaries, advising homeowners to consider hard-wired security systems. Kirk reminded everyone that calls or e-mails that state that you need to send money or gift cards are most likely a scam. If they say they are from a reputable company contact the company with a phone number that you acquired and check that way. Sometimes these suspects can be very convincing but never just hand over money, gift cards, or any personal information. 

He also advises that if you are going to sell an item on the internet and meet in person make sure you have someone else with you and make the transaction in a public location. Many people meet in front of the police station to make the transaction and advise the buyer of the location prior to the meeting. When you are shopping please keep your purse on your person and not left in the shopping cart. Thieves will many times work in pairs to distract the victim while the other suspect takes the purse. If you feel it is necessary to keep your purse in the shopping cart have it zipped up and place it in the bottom. 

No robberies or assaults with deadly weapons were reported during this period.

For additional information or crime prevention resources, residents are encouraged to contact their local LAPD division.

