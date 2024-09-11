September 11, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in Education and a Bilingual Advantage

By Susan Payne

An international private school in West Los Angeles is celebrating 60 years of excellence in broadening student perspectives and offering more than a bilingual advantage.

Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles, hailed as a world-renowned institution and one of the best private international schools and well-respected college prep school in Los Angeles, offers a full program from preschool to 12th grade following a bilingual immersion curriculum. 


The school was founded in Los Angeles in 1964 by Raymond and Esther Kabbaz, former teachers of Le Lycée in New York, parents of Clara-Lisa Kabbaz, the current president of the school. During that time in California, schools were prohibited from teaching in any language other than English.

“My parents petitioned in Sacramento to change the code of Education. Their historic effort paved the way for the opening of Le Lycée Français de Los Angeles and for the many other multilingual schools, such Armenian or Korean, that now flourish in California,” Kabbaz said.

“It has been a joy to grow up in this school and it has also been an honor to follow in my parents’ footsteps. We are blessed watching our students grow from preschoolers into knowledgeable, talented, and dedicated high school graduates who are motivated to go further and attend college with the determination to go out into the world and achieve greatness,” she added.

Starting as early as second grade, a Le Lycée student can pursue either the French School Program or International School Program, both of which prepare students for bilingual advancement and college. The school’s innovative approach to education means each student can find the right fit, while still being part of one multi-faceted community. In addition to college preparation, Le Lycée students experience global perspectives, introductions to multiple cultures, build character and leadership, and balance academia with arts, sports and extracurricular activities.

While attending Le Lycée, students at every age level are introduced to the benefits of learning a second language early on. As they develop fluency in a second language, they are tapping into cognitive benefits, such as enhanced problem-solving and multitasking, cultural awareness, professional edge, including career opportunities and earning potential, social connectivity and academic improvement. Outside of French, Le Lycée offers courses in Latin, Greek, Mandarin, Spanish and German.

Le Lycée’s rigorous traditional curriculum and higher-level courses, including 27 advanced placements, fosters responsibility, ethics and discipline by integrating character education, ethical discussions and a structured environment. While being present among a body of students that encompasses over 50 nationalities, students are also encouraged to participate in community involvement in an environment that promotes a well-rounded, responsible and engaged student body.

Students who have graduated from a Le Lycée have found success attending top universities and outstanding professionalism as college preparation is foundational at every grade level.

Le Lycée has five age-appropriate campuses in West Los Angeles and Pacific Palisades, designed for interactive and effective learning. The school is equipped with resource-rich libraries for studying, research and collaboration, labs for science and technology, and areas for physical education and sporting activities.

Graduating students can earn a U.S. high school diploma, AP Capstone Diploma/Certificate, in addition to the French Baccalaureate (Classic of BFI) in the French School Program. Excitedly, no knowledge of French is required to enroll at any grade.

For more information on the school, visit LyceeLA.org.

