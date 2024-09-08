Culver City Police Investigate Social Media Rental Scam Targeting Renters

Multiple Victims Report Fraudulent Apartment Listings on Facebook

The Culver City Police Department is investigating a series of online rental scams that have recently come to light, with multiple victims reporting similar incidents involving fraudulent apartment listings on social media.

According to police, the scam begins with a Facebook ad for an apartment rental. Victims meet the supposed “seller” at a location in Culver City, where they exchange cash and sign a rental agreement. However, when victims attempt to access the rental property, they find that the keys provided do not work, and the suspect becomes unreachable.

The incidents, reported between July 4 and August 27, 2024, have prompted an active investigation by the department.

Authorities warn that scammers use various tactics, including fake rental listings for properties that either don’t exist or are unavailable. They may also use pre-recorded virtual tours or alter legitimate rental ads to deceive potential renters.

Police recommend the following precautions to avoid falling victim to such scams:

Verify contact details: Cross-check the information in the listing with reputable sources.

Avoid personal servers: Do not communicate through personal servers as requested by scammers.

Inquire in person: Ask questions about the property face-to-face rather than through email.

Be cautious with payment: Reputable landlords typically won’t ask for payment before showing the property in person.

Use professionals: Consider working with a licensed real estate broker or trusted property management company when renting.

Research listings: Be wary of ads appearing under different names or with conflicting details.

The department is asking anyone with information about the scams to contact Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza at (310) 253-6120 or by email at jennifer.atenza@culvercity.org. Alternatively, individuals can reach the Watch Commander at (310) 253-6202.

Police have identified three suspects, including two females—one described as Hispanic, 20-30 years old, with a heavy build, red hair, a pink jacket with lettering, and gray shorts—and one male, described as Black, 20-30 years old. The third suspect’s identity remains unknown.