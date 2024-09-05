September 6, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Los Angeles Public Health Issues Beach Warning Amid Excessive Heat Warning In LA

Photo: Getty Photos

Public Urged to Avoid Swimming at Multiple LA Beaches Due to High Bacterial Levels

As the Los Angeles area grapples with an excessive heat warning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an advisory against swimming at several public beaches due to elevated bacterial levels. Such warnings have been issued many times in 2024 in the interest of public health. 

The warning, which comes during a time when many may seek refuge at the beach, urges residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean at the affected locations.

Beaches under advisory include:

  • Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area)
  • Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach (entire swim area)
  • Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove (entire swim area)
  • Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from public access steps)
  • Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove (100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier)
  • Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area)
  • Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon)
  • Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)
  • Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach (entire swim area)
  • Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach (100 yards in each direction of the outfall)
  • Windward storm drain at Venice Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain)
  • Outer Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area)
  • Avalon Beach at Catalina Island, 50 feet east of the pier (swim area east of Green Pleasure Pier)
  • Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the creek near Tower 18)

The advisory was issued after bacterial levels in these areas exceeded health standards during recent tests.

For continuous updates on beach conditions, residents can call the county’s 24-hour beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Official
Entertainment, film review, News

Film Review: Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

September 6, 2024

Read more
September 6, 2024

By Dolores Quintana Director Tim Burton’s newest film, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is morbidly charming. I know this is heresy, but I...
News, Video

(Video) School of Rock Accepting Students for Back to School Season

September 6, 2024

Read more
September 6, 2024

For more info, go to https://www.schoolofrock.com @culvercitywlanews School of Rock has programs for Back to School season happening now #guitar...
News, Video

(Video) Family-Owned Pharmacy Celebrates 80 Years in Santa Monica

September 6, 2024

Read more
September 6, 2024

For more info on Homeopathic Pharmacy, go to https://www.smhomeopathic.com/store/index.html. @culvercitywlanews For more info, go to www.smhomeopathic.com #fyp #pharmacy #santamonica #doctor...
News

A Plus Tree LLC: Leading the Way in Professional Tree Care for Homes and Businesses

September 5, 2024

Read more
September 5, 2024

A Plus Tree is a tree care company committed tomaintaining the safety, beauty, and health of trees, all with a...

Photo: Official
News, Real Estate

Olympians to Join Pups Without Borders Adoption Event in Brentwood on Sept. 22

September 5, 2024

Read more
September 5, 2024

Meet Olympic Medalists and Adopt a Dog at the Barrington Circle Event Pups Without Borders, a rescue organization dedicated to...

Photo: Facebook
News

Culver City Police Department Speaks Out About Viral Video Confrontation

September 5, 2024

Read more
September 5, 2024

A “Scam the Scammer” Video Was Recorded and Edited Selectively The Culver City Police Department issued a press release on...

Photo: Instagram: And Gather For Good
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Make Choice a Piece of Cake Fundraiser Combines Cake, Music, and Support for Reproductive Rights

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Enjoy Cake Masterpieces From Top Chefs, Drinks, and a Raffle on Sept. 8 On Sunday, Sept. 8, at 11 a.m.,...

Photo LA Food Bowl
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Los Angeles Times Announces Amazing Full Lineup for Food Bowl 2024 for Charity

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Three-Day Festival to Feature Tastings From Top Chefs and VIP Exclusive Bites The Los Angeles Times has announced the full...

Photo: Culver City City Council
News

Recap: City Council Approves General Plan 2045 During Latest City Council Meeting

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Zoning Code Updates Aim to Streamline Development and Increase Housing General Plan 2045, Zoning Code Updates Approved Five years in...

Photo: IMDB
News, Real Estate

James Darren, Star of Gidget, The Guns of Navarone, Beverly Hills 90210, Dies at 88

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Actor, Singer, and Director Passes Away at Cedars-Sinai Hospital James Darren, the actor and singer who first gained fame as...

Photo: Los Angeles Kids Book Festiva
News

2nd Annual Los Angeles Kids Book Festival Returns to West Hollywood, Bringing Family Fun

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Annual Event Celebrates Children’s Literacy with Readings, Family Activities The 2nd Annual Los Angeles Kids Book Festival will occur at...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

California ISO Warns of Heatwave and Increased Power Demand During Excessive Heat Event

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

Potential for High Temperatures to Strain Grid, Flex Alerts May Be Issued The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is warning...
News

­­­Willows School Celebrates 30 Years of Great Minds Growing

September 4, 2024

Read more
September 4, 2024

By Susan Payne Thirty years ago, a group of educators banded together to create a new school in the spring...
News

School of Rock Celebrates 25 Years of Teaching Music

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

Venice and West LA Locations Welcome New Students By Susan Payne School of Rock is back in session and this...
News

Eating at Pacific Park on the Pier Just Got Even Tastier

September 3, 2024

Read more
September 3, 2024

In June this year, Santa Monica’s beloved oceanfront amusement park welcomed a brand-new eating experience to the Pier. “Snackville”, the...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR