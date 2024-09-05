Los Angeles Public Health Issues Beach Warning Amid Excessive Heat Warning In LA

Public Urged to Avoid Swimming at Multiple LA Beaches Due to High Bacterial Levels

As the Los Angeles area grapples with an excessive heat warning, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has issued an advisory against swimming at several public beaches due to elevated bacterial levels. Such warnings have been issued many times in 2024 in the interest of public health.

The warning, which comes during a time when many may seek refuge at the beach, urges residents to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in the ocean at the affected locations.

Beaches under advisory include:

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey (entire swim area)

Las Flores Creek at Las Flores State Beach (entire swim area)

Walnut Creek at Paradise Cove (entire swim area)

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from public access steps)

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove (100 yards up and down the coast from the Paradise Cove Pier)

Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area)

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu (100 yards up and down the coast from the lagoon)

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica (100 yards up and down the coast from the pier)

Solstice Creek at Dan Blocker County Beach (entire swim area)

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach (100 yards in each direction of the outfall)

Windward storm drain at Venice Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the storm drain)

Outer Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro (entire swim area)

Avalon Beach at Catalina Island, 50 feet east of the pier (swim area east of Green Pleasure Pier)

Santa Monica Canyon Creek at Will Rogers State Beach (100 yards up and down the coast from the creek near Tower 18)

The advisory was issued after bacterial levels in these areas exceeded health standards during recent tests.

For continuous updates on beach conditions, residents can call the county’s 24-hour beach closure hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visit the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health’s website at PublicHealth.LACounty.gov/Beach/.