Century City Couple Honored at Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Gala That Raised $1 Million

Skirball Center Hosts Starry Night of Music, Philanthropy, and Community Recognition

Century City residents and philanthropists Sandy and Pat Gage were honored Saturday night with the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s Heartstrings Award, recognizing their decades of support and commitment to the ensemble.

The accolade was presented during LACO’s sold-out 2025 Gala Celebration at the Skirball Cultural Center, where more than 375 guests gathered to celebrate the orchestra’s work and raise funds for its programming.

The Heartstrings Award honors philanthropic community leaders who demonstrate exceptional dedication to the arts. The Gages, whose involvement with LACO spans more than 20 years, were recognized for their sustained advocacy and contributions to the orchestra’s continued success.

Paul Broucek, president of Warner Bros. Pictures Music, was also honored at the ceremony and received the Hollywood Ally Award for his contributions to music in film and television and his ongoing partnership with LACO. His appearance drew 375 supporters and raised more than $1 million for LA’s celebrated chamber orchestra.

Many of LACO’s past and current artists have been featured on countless recording projects under Broucek’s creative direction.

Founded in 1968, the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra was created as an artistic home for some of the most accomplished musicians in the film and television recording industry. Today, it remains one of the leading chamber orchestras in the nation.