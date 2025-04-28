Los Angeles Residents Accused of Defrauding FEMA After Devastating Wildfires

Defendants Faked Damage and Residency to Illegally Collect FEMA Aid

Five individuals have been arrested on federal charges for allegedly submitting fraudulent claims to obtain disaster relief funds intended for victims of the January 2025 wildfires that devastated parts of Los Angeles County, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.

The suspects, each charged with fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, allegedly sought tens of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming they suffered property damage during the Palisades Fire. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in federal prison.

The fires, which ignited on January 7, scorched nearly 60,000 acres, destroyed more than 16,000 structures, and claimed the lives of 30 people. In response, the President issued a Major Disaster Declaration, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to roll out aid programs for displaced residents and homeowners.

Authorities say the following defendants fraudulently sought benefits: