Los Angeles Residents Accused of Defrauding FEMA After Devastating Wildfires

Defendants Faked Damage and Residency to Illegally Collect FEMA Aid
Five individuals have been arrested on federal charges for allegedly submitting fraudulent claims to obtain disaster relief funds intended for victims of the January 2025 wildfires that devastated parts of Los Angeles County, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Friday.
The suspects, each charged with fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, allegedly sought tens of thousands of dollars by falsely claiming they suffered property damage during the Palisades Fire. If convicted, they face up to 30 years in federal prison.
The fires, which ignited on January 7, scorched nearly 60,000 acres, destroyed more than 16,000 structures, and claimed the lives of 30 people. In response, the President issued a Major Disaster Declaration, allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to roll out aid programs for displaced residents and homeowners.
Authorities say the following defendants fraudulently sought benefits:
- Deanniah Hogan, 32, of Compton, allegedly filed a false FEMA claim on Jan. 26, asserting she rented a home destroyed in the Pacific Palisades. FEMA later awarded her approximately $17,351 for personal property damage and displacement assistance. The actual homeowner, who lived on the premises, confirmed no tenants had been renting the property. Hogan was arrested Thursday and released on $10,000 bond pending arraignment on May 20. Assistant U.S. Attorney Solomon Kim is prosecuting the case.
- Delvonne Dashon Johnson, 31, of East Hollywood, allegedly claimed to own a Pacific Palisades home destroyed by the fire and received roughly $64,138 in disaster relief. The rightful homeowner, who had lived at the property since 2015, told investigators she did not know Johnson. Johnson was arrested Thursday and faces arraignment in U.S. District Court. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven M. Arkow is handling the case.
- Zenalyn McIntre, 38, of Sherman Oaks, allegedly submitted a fraudulent claim stating she rented a destroyed Palisades residence. Investigators say she later provided fake utility bills and a driver’s license listing a Sherman Oaks address. FEMA disbursed about $25,229 to McIntre based on her claims. She was arrested Thursday and is expected to make an initial court appearance Friday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah S. Lee is prosecuting.
- Hedeshia Robertson, 36, of Lakewood, who was arrested last month, is expected to plead guilty May 2 to filing a false FEMA claim. Robertson admitted she fraudulently obtained about $24,899 in relief funds by falsely claiming she lived at a damaged property in Pacific Palisades. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Scott Paetty and Roger Hsieh are prosecuting her case.
- Jaime Arturo Carrillo, 48, of South Los Angeles, pleaded guilty Wednesday to similar charges. Carrillo falsely claimed he rented a home approximately 20 miles from the fires and secured FEMA-paid lodging at two local hotels, racking up over $2,200 in hotel and incidental charges. His sentencing is scheduled for June 11. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth S.P. Douglas is prosecuting.