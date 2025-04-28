April 29, 2025 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Kids Learn Season of Science, Biomimicry in Heal the Bay Science Camp

This summer, kids have the opportunity to engage in science in Heal the Bay’s Aquarium Summer Science Camp. 

Heal the Bay is an environmental nonprofit dedicated to making the coastal waters and watersheds in Greater Los Angeles safe, healthy, and clean. The nonprofit offers exciting programs and camps throughout the year dedicated to fueling students’ love for science and learning. 

This summer, campers will embark on an exciting, scientific journey of discovery and innovation in two parts: Season of Science and Biomimicry. The first part of camp, Season of Science, focuses on the process of scientific observation and explains the science behind seasonal change, and its impact on marine and terrestrial life, to inspire environmental stewardship. The second part, Biomimicry, investigates how humans take inspiration from nature to solve problems and generate new technologies. 

“During our outdoor camps, we are mindful of the kids, their physical safety and health while they make observations and critically think about the world around them. This two-part camp series engages children to learn about science, connect it to the wonders of the natural world, and all while having fun,” said Robert Ramos, Heal the Bay’s educational manager. 

Held at the Heal the Bay Aquarium at the Santa Monica Pier, session one is two weeks long and will be hosted June 23 through June 27, and June 30 through July 3, for kindergarten through second grade. Session two is July 7 through July 11, and July 14 through July 18, for grades third through sixth. Enrollment ends June 20. Aftercare is available for an additional $20 per day and lasts from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. 

For more information about the camps, visit https://healthebay.org/camps/. For questions, email Robert Ramos rramos@healthebay.org.

in News
Related Posts
News

A vocal flower blooms in Beverly Canon Gardens

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Soprano Golda Zahra comes home to put on a free concert in her old neighborhood “Pa-pa-pa-pa-pa-pa…” The young couple was...

Photo Credit: Hunter Kerhart
Entertainment, News

Geffen Playhouse Announces New Season Packed With Premieres and Powerful Voices

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Season to Feature World Premieres, West Coast Debuts and Acclaimed Artists The Geffen Playhouse unveiled its 2025–26 season lineup, featuring...

Photo: Culver City High School
News

Culver City Baseball and Softball Teams Gear Up for Crucial Santa Monica Matchups

April 29, 2025

Read more
April 29, 2025

Centaur Baseball Seeks Revenge After Last Year’s Setback Against Santa Monica Culver City High School’s varsity, junior varsity, and softball...
News

LA City Council Set to Dissect Proposed Budget in High-Stakes Tuesday Hearing

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Formal Deliberations Begin Following Passionate Comments From Residents The Los Angeles City Council’s Budget and Finance Committee will begin its...

Photo Credit: Paul Ulukpo
News

Century City Couple Honored at Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Gala That Raised $1 Million

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Skirball Center Hosts Starry Night of Music, Philanthropy, and Community Recognition Century City residents and philanthropists Sandy and Pat Gage...

Photo: Getty Photos
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles Residents Accused of Defrauding FEMA After Devastating Wildfires

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Defendants Faked Damage and Residency to Illegally Collect FEMA Aid Five individuals have been arrested on federal charges for allegedly...
News

Performing Arts Workshops Summer Camp Open for Registration

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Performing Arts Workshops (PAW) has something for everyone this summer. They offer four two-week musical theater camps and eight one-week...
News

Spring Brewery Artwalk & Open Art Studios

April 28, 2025

Read more
April 28, 2025

Where Art Lives. If you’re looking for something fun and different to do, the Brewery Artwalk is holding its Spring...

Photo: Facebook
News, Real Estate

Culver City Releases New 2025 Wildfire Hazard Maps for Local Neighborhoods

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

City Urges Public to Review Proposed Zone Maps and Submit Feedback Culver City residents can now review updated fire hazard...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Gene Simmons Lists Modern Beverly Hills Home for $14 Million Amid Downsizing

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

Kiss Rocker is Trimming His Real Estate Portfolio, Parting Ways With a Luxury Home Rock legend Gene Simmons is looking...
News, Real Estate

March Sees Another Dip in Home Sales as Inventory Grows Nationwide

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

Existing-Home Sales Fall, Inventory Builds as Buyers Face Higher Prices Existing-home sales across the United States declined in March, according...

Photo: Dolores Quintana
News

LA City Attorney Drops Charges in Majority of UCLA, USC Protest Arrests

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

Charges Filed Against Edan On, After LA District Attorney Dropped Charges Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced on...

Photo: LA County
News, Real Estate

Mayor Issues Emergency Order to Waive Permit Fees for Palisades Residents

April 27, 2025

Read more
April 27, 2025

City Departments Ordered to Suspend Collection of Fees for Rebuilding Mayor Karen Bass on Friday issued an Emergency Executive Order...

Photo: Facebook
News

West Hollywood Braces for Controversial Rally, Reaffirms Commitment to Equality

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

City of West Hollywood Condemns Harmful Rhetoric Ahead of Planned Assembly City officials and public safety leaders in West Hollywood are preparing...
News, Video

(Video) The Willows: 30 Years Going Strong

April 25, 2025

Read more
April 25, 2025

Founded in 1994, The Willows Community School, located in Culver City, California, is a Developmental Kindergarten through 8th grade non-profit, co-educational...

NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Westside and the surrounding areas!

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR