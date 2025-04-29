Culver City Baseball and Softball Teams Gear Up for Crucial Santa Monica Matchups

Centaur Baseball Seeks Revenge After Last Year’s Setback Against Santa Monica

Culver City High School’s varsity, junior varsity, and softball teams will all travel to Santa Monica on Tuesday, with the varsity baseball matchup set for 3:15 p.m.

The Centaurs enter riding a wave of momentum after a 21-0 rout of Beverly Hills last Thursday, fueled by dominant pitching and explosive hitting. Adriana Martinez and Anyah Francis combined for five shutout innings, while standout performances at the plate from Sofia De La Fuente, Christen Hardy-Taylor, and Martinez helped Culver City post a season-best .917 on-base percentage.

Santa Monica is also coming off a lopsided win, having defeated Lawndale 19-2. The Vikings hold a 15-5 record, while the Centaurs improved to 9-11 after their latest victory, marking their third straight road win.

Culver City will look to avenge a 4-1 loss to Santa Monica from April 2024. The Centaurs’ offense has averaged 20.7 runs across their last three games, and their pitching continues to impress, allowing just 1.6 runs per contest over the past 14 games, where they have won 12 times.