Los Angeles District Attorney Launches Hotline to Combat Residential Burglaries

Photo Credit: LADA Vimeo

New Initiative Aims to Support Victims, Allow Community Report Information

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has launched a new initiative to combat residential burglaries, a crime that District Attorney George Gascón describes as deeply personal and traumatic. The initiative includes the introduction of a dedicated hotline for victims and community members to report information about such incidents, along with a continued focus on prosecuting these crimes rigorously.

“Residential burglaries are a direct assault on the sense of safety and security that every Angeleno deserves in their own home,” Gascón said. “These crimes are deeply personal and traumatic, and our goal is to restore peace and security to our community by holding perpetrators accountable.”

Gascón noted that residential burglaries are more than just property crimes; they violate the sanctity of homes, instill fear, and can have lasting psychological effects on victims. The District Attorney’s Office has consistently maintained a high rate of charge filings in these cases, with approximately 73% of residential burglary cases presented by law enforcement resulting in charges over the past eight years.

Photo Credit; LADA

The District Attorney’s Office has introduced a new hotline specifically for residential burglary cases to support further efforts to curb these crimes. Community members with information about residential burglaries are encouraged to call (877) 542-9370. The tips provided will be directed to the appropriate law enforcement agencies for investigation and follow-up.

“We are here to listen and act on the concerns of our community,” Gascón added. “If you have information about a residential burglary, please reach out to us. Your tips could make a significant difference in solving these crimes and protecting our neighborhoods.”

Residents should continue to call 911 for emergencies or crimes in progress. Victims needing support services can contact the District Attorney’s Bureau of Victim Services at 1-800-380-3811.

