Chef José Andrés to Open Zaytinya in Culver City, Bringing Mediterranean Flavors to L.A.’s Westside

James Beard Award-Winning Chef Restaurant Celebrates Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese Cuisines.

World-renowned chef and global humanitarian José Andrés is bringing his popular Zaytinya restaurant to Culver City later this year. The new location, set to open at the Shay Hotel at 8801 Washington Blvd., will be the first Zaytinya on the Westside of Los Angeles, taking over the space previously occupied by Michael Santoro’s Prima Donna and Italian restaurant Etta.

The chef is known for his drive to feed people in disaster areas and war zones through his organization, World Central Kitchen.

Zaytinya’s menu, crafted by the James Beard Award-winning chef, will showcase the rich culinary traditions of Turkish, Greek, and Lebanese cuisines. The restaurant promises to elevate these regional flavors using authentic ingredients and traditional techniques, creating dishes that offer a fresh and unexpected twist on classic recipes.

The small plates dining style, known as mezze, encourages a social atmosphere where guests can enjoy drinks, conversation, and shared plates with friends and family. This approach to dining is central to the Zaytinya experience, which Andrés has successfully brought to other locations in New York City, South Beach, and Washington, D.C.

With the addition of Zaytinya, Andrés will have three restaurants in Los Angeles, including San Laurel and Agua Viva, both located in downtown L.A. This new venture marks the chef’s continued expansion in the city, offering Angelenos a taste of Mediterranean-inspired cuisine in a vibrant, communal setting.