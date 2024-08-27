August 28, 2024 The Best Source of News, Culture, Lifestyle for Culver City, Mar Vista, Del Rey, Palms and West Los Angeles

Angry Naked Man Causes Terror in Mid-Wilshire Neighborhood, Residents on Edge

Photo: YouTube

Security Footage Captures a Homeless Man’s Disturbing Behavior 

Residents of a Mid-Wilshire neighborhood are grappling with a troubling situation involving a 51-year-old man, described by police as homeless, who has been seen roaming the area naked and engaging in disturbing behavior.

Multiple neighbors have reported encounters with the man, who has been caught on security cameras walking through the neighborhood unclothed, pleasuring himself, and screaming incoherently. 

Brent Hentz, another resident, recounted his encounters with the man, often seeing him early in the morning. “He was running around, yelling and screaming, talking to himself—just loud,” Hentz said.

One resident, who initially did not feel threatened by the man’s presence, said her feelings changed after she found him in her backyard. “There have been times he’s been found with weapons,” she noted, as quoted by KTLA 5 News, mentioning that the man was arrested recently while carrying a taser. “Two days ago, he walked around with a golf club.”

This weekend, police arrested the man, 51-year-old Dushaun Barnett, who stole items, including clothing, from another resident, according to multiple news reports. It was not the first time that he had been arrested. Still, the residents in the area believe that the man may have previously lived in the area and fear he will return. They feel helpless but wish that authorities would take the man into custody to get the mental health treatment and housing that he needs.

