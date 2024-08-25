Culver City Council to Hold Final Hearing on General Plan and Zoning Code

Residents Encouraged to Participate in Key Planning Meeting on August 26

Culver City residents are encouraged to attend the upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, August 26, at 7 p.m., for the final hearing on the General Plan, Environmental Impact Report, and the first reading of the Zoning Code Ordinance.

The hearing marks a significant milestone in the city’s planning process. Residents can access all related documents on the Picture Culver City website.

Starting August 12, 2024, new security measures are in place for those attending City Council meetings in person. All attendees must pass through a security screening before entering the chambers—firearms, knives, weapons, and signs larger than 18 x 24 inches are prohibited. The public can also attend the meeting virtually via video conference.

Those planning to submit written public comments must be received at least four hours before the meeting begins. Comments can be submitted via eComment on the agenda, by email to public.comment@culvercity.org, or by mail to the City Clerk’s Office. However, written comments will not be read aloud during the meeting.

Verbal comments can be made in person or online. To speak at the meeting, individuals must register in advance using the “Request to speak at a Meeting” form on the City’s website. This form must be submitted before each agenda item’s public comment period begins.



The agenda for the meeting is now available, and further details are available on the City of Culver City’s official website.